Eamon Ryan and Leo Varadkar at odds over garda numbers to counter refugee protests

Coalition leaders appear to be at odds over whether there are enough gardaí on the streets to combat attacks on refugees.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he did not believe there were enough gardaí on the streets of Dublin to protect refugees from violent attacks. However, it is understood Garda Commissioner Drew Harris assured Justice Minister Simon Harris that resources is not an issue but said “we can always do with more gardaí.”

Speaking to reporters this morning, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan contradicted Mr Varadkar’s comments and said it was not a resource issue.

“I don't believe it's a lack of resources, which is restricting our problem.

“The problem is you have people deciding to organise to effectively, in a very provocative way, attack the most vulnerable people at their most vulnerable time.

“I think the guards did a really good job. I think they have the resources, but the underlying issue is the underlying solution isn't just a policing one. It has to be providing other accommodation and we will do that."

Eamon Ryan has said he spoke to Minister Harris and Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and they are all in agreement that it is not a garda resource issue.

Referring to the attack on refugees at a camp in Sandwith Street which saw tents burned, Mr Ryan said: “The problem is those protesters, they're putting everyone in danger with the nature of their protest rather than a lack of garda resources.”

It comes as frontline gardaí say they are being told to “go out and do your best” when dealing with far-right groups engaged in anti-immigration protests. The Garda Representative Association said there was a “lack of confidence” among members in responding to the type of scenes that marred Dublin at the weekend.

GRA president Brendan O’Connor said the fundamental problem was “we don’t have enough personnel”, along with a lack of planning and training. Garda management sources told the Irish Examiner it was unfair to blame gardaí given the asylum seekers were sleeping in tents on the street for want of State accommodation.

They acknowledged GRA concerns about a lack of staff but defended the “low-key” policy regarding policing protests, saying that if gardaí intervene too soon and make arrests, it would be like “lighting a powder keg”.