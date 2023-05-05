Tánaiste made 'groundless accusations' against China, says embassy

The Chinese Embassy has warned that Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s comments could risk a “brighter future” for the relationship between China and Ireland.

In a statement issued to the Irish Examiner, a spokesperson for the Chinese ambassador to Ireland, He Xiangdong, said that “China always stands on the side of peace”, when referring to the war in Ukraine.

In a lengthy response to comments made on Tuesday by the Tánaiste, who is also minister for foreign affairs and defence, the spokesperson for the embassy said Mr Martin’s speech “overexaggerated” the differences between China and Ireland.

The embassy said that the Tánaiste “made misleading comments on China’s stance on current international hot issues” and made “groundless accusations” against China on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong, interfering in China's internal affairs.

In his speech at the Royal Irish Academy’s Annual International Affairs Conference on Tuesday, Mr Martin said that the Government and private sector need to be "realistic" and "clear-eyed" about China's strategic objectives and their implications for Ireland.

He also strongly advised the private sector, academics, and other stakeholders to increase their awareness of their level of exposure and to "de-risk" where necessary.

He criticised China for failing to “call out” Russian aggression and said the country should “reflect” on an old commitment to Ukraine.

'Frankness is important'

Mr Martin defended his speech yesterday, insisting it was "a considered, measured, and balanced contribution in respect of China-Ireland relations into the future".

He said he made it clear that the Government is looking to continue a strong relationship between both countries.

He reiterated criticisms of China’s response to the war in Ukraine, but also noted the country’s engagement with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"So I think there will always be occasions in that relationship where frankness is important, but respect is equally important both ways, and we affirm our continued adherence to the One China policy, which has been a cornerstone of Irish foreign policy for a number of decades,” said Mr Martin.

'Turns back on a brighter future'

The Chinese embassy said for Mr Martin to "simply define China-Ireland relations with fundamental 'differences' or 'risks' not only contradicts the positive elements within the speech, but also denies the achievements of China-Ireland relations and turns back on a brighter future for this relationship".

China’s “core stance is to facilitate talks for peace” and will facilitate talks for peace, the spokesperson added.

In his speech, Mr Martin said Ireland adheres to the One China policy, but this does not “preclude” the development of economic, cultural, and people-to-people connections with Taiwan.

The embassy’s spokesperson said Taiwan’s return to China is an important part of the post-war international order.

“No foreign forces should try to interfere in the Taiwan question or expect China to make any concession on issues concerning its sovereignty and territorial integrity under external pressure,” said the spokesperson.

Mr Martin said findings of a report regarding the human rights situation in Xinjiang were “stark”, and needed action.

The Chinese embassy hit back at his remarks and said the Xinjiang-related issues “are not issues about human rights at all, but about combating separatism, extremism, and terrorism”.