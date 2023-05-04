Paul Murphy will take questions on Jobstown if politicians can grill Niall Collins 

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has said he will answer Dáil questions on the Jobstown protests if it means politicians get a chance to probe Fianna Fáil junior minister Niall Collins.

There were sharp exchanges in the Dáil on Wednesday as members of the opposition hit out at Mr Collins for refusing to answer questions on the sale of land in 2007 which his wife had expressed interest in buying.

Mr Murphy labelled last week's statement by Mr Collins as “unsatisfactory”, calling on him to once again come before the Dáil.

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hit back at Mr Murphy, stating: “If TDs are going to come in here and account for their actions that are not related to their ministerial functions, why is it Deputy, you didn’t come in here? You detained two women against their will in Dublin South seven years ago."

Mr Murphy was one of six men charged with falsely imprisoning former tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser for three hours during a water charges protest in Jobstown in 2014.

The six defendants were cleared of all charges by the jury at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Murphy said the Taoiseach’s statement was “scandalous” and “another abuse of Dáil privilege”.

He has now written to the Ceann Comhairle to say he is happy to take questions in the Dáil if it means that members of the opposition get the opportunity to grill Mr Collins.

In his letter, Mr Murphy said the implication of the Taoiseach's Dáil remarks was that "I have somehow refused to answer questions about the Jobstown protest previously. That is not the case".

"I'm not aware of any previous requests to the Business Committee for a question and answer session with me in relation to the Jobstown protest or any other matter," he added.

While he said it would be an unusual move, Mr Murphy wrote that "if me agreeing to a question and answer session will result in the Government agreeing to a question and answer session with Minister Niall Collins, I am happy to do so".