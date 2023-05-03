Varadkar accused of 'scandalous' abuse of Dáil privilege

The Taoiseach has been accused of abusing Dáil privilege during a heated debate on the Niall Collins controversy.

There were sharp exchanges as members of the opposition criticised Fianna Fáil junior minister Niall Collins for refusing to answer questions in the Dáil on the sale of land in 2007 which his wife had expressed interest in buying.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy labelled last week's statement by Niall Collins as “unsatisfactory”, calling on him to once again come before the Dáil. But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hit back at Mr Murphy, saying:

If TDs are going to come in here and account for their actions that are not related to their ministerial functions, why is it Deputy, you didn’t come in here? You detained two women against their will in Dublin South seven years ago.

Mr Murphy said the Taoiseach’s statement was “scandalous” and “another abuse of Dáil privilege”.

Mr Varadkar said “given that case was even more recent,” he questioned why it was not appropriate for Mr Murphy to take questions on the matter.

Mr Murphy was one of six men charged with falsely imprisoning former Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser for three hours during a water charges protest in Jobstown in 2014.

The six defendants were cleared of all charges by the jury at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Varadkar said it is the job of the Dáil to hold ministers to account and acknowledged that they should come in to make statements and answer questions concerning their ministerial responsibilities.

However, he said the controversy does not relate to Mr Collins' ministerial responsibilities.

'Disgraceful'

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald labelled the Taoiseach’s response as “disgraceful” but Mr Varadkar said he was “not surprised” she labelled his comment as such.

“You’re another person who refuses to come into this house and answer questions."

Accountability shouldn’t just be for ministers, questions have been raised about your party’s finances and about your party’s links to organised crime and you won’t come in here and make a statement.

The Taoiseach said “these are much more serious matters” than those concerned with Niall Collins, saying Ms McDonald “demands accountability for others” but she and Sinn Féin “evade it”.

The Taoiseach has previously called on Ms McDonald to fully explain her relationship with Jonathan Dowdall, claiming Sinn Féin had "more than an inkling" about the former party councillor's background.

He has also suggested that Ms McDonald return a €1,000 donation made to her party by Mr Dowdall.