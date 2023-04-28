Tánaiste doubles down on The Ditch criticism

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has doubled down on his criticism of news website The Ditch, saying that the site "has to be called out".

However, the site's editor accused Mr Martin of "ignorance and arrogance" in response.

Mr Martin had used an answer to Social Democrats' leader Holly Cairns during Thursday's Leaders' Questions to criticise the news website, which is funded by Web Summit boss Paddy Cosgrave and whose reporting has led to the resignations of two junior ministers.

Mr Martin had accused the site of a "political campaign" and said that it was "a political organisation, attacking Government and wanting to undermine confidence in Government”.

The use of Dáil time to make the comments was criticised by the opposition and National Union of Journalists Irish secretary Seamus Dooley.

However, asked about it in Cork by the Irish Examiner on Friday, Mr Martin repeated his criticisms.

He said that the site had made "clear innuendo" about the sale of a site in Limerick to the wife of junior minister Niall Collins.

"I have very serious issues with how The Ditch initially presented a story, not just this story, but other stories. And they do it in a very distorted and selective way. Not just this one, but many and including this one.

"If you had read the original story, you will have left with the impression, for example, that he had voted for the disposal of the site to his wife, but he didn't. That was the clear innuendo and impression.

"The reason I called it out yesterday in the Dáil because I've been meaning to for quite some time and I've been reflecting on this. I think beyond The Ditch and many of the cheerleaders and those who back it, look how it operates. The attempt to make sure you get the story trending. It's leading to a toxic atmosphere, online and in politics in this country."

Mr Martin said that he believed there are people who "don't believe in parliamentary democracy, and seek to undermine it" and that there is "a challenge and a battle ahead in terms of politics".

The Ditch editor Eoghan McNeill told the Irish Examiner: "I welcome his decision to say something while not using Dáil privilege, but I'm not someone who will run to a lawyer, so he should feel free to do so.

"If Micheál Martin has an issue with comprehension, he should read the article. The reporting has stood up each step of the way. The idea that there was inference or innuendo says more about him than us.

"He mentioned hashtags and algorithms which is a heady mix of ignorance and arrogance. It's a denigration of our work and the people who genuinely care about the stories we publish. The movement or whatever he wants to call it is people-led.

"We don't have time for drama, we report on substantive issues."