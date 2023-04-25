Niall Collins controversy: A timeline

The controversy over the sale of a piece of land to Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins' wife centres on a number of dates going back to 2006.
- A solicitor — who would later act for Mr Collins' wife Eimear as she purchased the site — writes to Limerick County Council asking if the council would be minded to sell a plot of land on Main Street, Patrickswell in Limerick. The letter identifies the person as a professional who wants to develop a centre in the area. Mr Collins has not disputed reports that this is an expression of interest from his wife, who is a GP.
- At the Bruff local area committee meeting, a council engineer says "that a number of enquiries were received to purchase a parcel of land fronting Main Street Patrickswell" which had been part of an open space but was "very limited" in use. The plan to put the site on the open market is proposed by Fianna Fáil's Leonard Enright and seconded by Fine Gael's Richard Butler. Mr Collins is in attendance but is not recorded as recusing himself.
- Mr Collins is elected to the Dáil.
- The council agrees to sell the land to Ms O'Connor for €148,000.
- The full council, of which Mr Collins is no longer a member, approves the sale to Eimear O'Connor for €148,000.
- Planning permission is granted on the site.