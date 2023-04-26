Darragh O'Brien: Opposition's housing measures criticism 'entirely predictable' 

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has labelled the opposition’s criticism of housing measures as “entirely predictable”, saying he knows what opposition parties are against but does not “have a clue” what they support.

It comes after Sinn Féin and other members of the opposition criticised a €1bn package of additional housing measures which Mr O'Brien announced this week.

“It’s entirely predictable because even if you take something like a vacancy grant, they’ve opposed that, and I’ve asked Eoin Ó Broin what’s the issue with granting new homeowners money to help them do up a vacant home and I’ve never had an answer,” said Mr O'Brien.

He said he is focused on delivery and making sure people can “buy their own home at an affordable rate”, and he criticised resistance to measures aimed at alleviating the housing crisis.

“The help to buy grant of €30,000 which is people’s own tax back for their deposit — they’ve said very clearly that they would scrap that.”

Mr O’Brien said the first home scheme has helped almost 1,500 households to purchase a home at an affordable rate in over eight months, which he said would also be scrapped under the opposition’s plans, adding that they have said they would “build more homes quicker”.

“When I look at their plans, they’re saying they’ll do more with less money. We’re investing €4.5bn a year, and their housing plan that they published is about €2.8bn or €2.9bn.

“For me, it’s focusing on delivery for families and individuals, so the constant criticism is predictable, I don’t mind it. Where I get constructive criticism, I take that on board.”

He was speaking at the launch of 52 social housing units in Bluebell, Dublin which have been occupied since September.

The social housing scheme was delivered by approved housing body Respond in partnership with Dublin City Council and is one of two schemes launched on Wednesday in which over 200 homes have been delivered.

“This is Housing for All happening on the ground.”

He said investment is still needed from the private sector and said in order to reach the number of homes needed, an estimated €8bn to €9bn of private investment is needed.

“That’s investment to build new private schemes for sale, some for rental too.”

Mr O’Brien said there are currently 37,000 homes in various stages of construction and said he is confident the Government will “reach and exceed” targets this year.

Separately, he defended Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins, saying he “did nothing wrong” and “broke no law”.

Mr Collins recommended disposal of a property in 2007 when he was a member of Limerick County Council.

His wife, Eimear O’Connor, bought the land in 2008 after it was publicly advertised. At that time, Mr Collins had left the council after being elected as a TD in May 2007.

“I welcome the fact that he’s making a statement, I think it’s really important though to note that when the land was disposed by the local authority, land can only be disposed by a full council,” said Mr O’Brien.

He said he “fully supports” Mr Collins, adding the sale was agreed by the local authority and the land was publicly advertised.