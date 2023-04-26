Bord Gais customers charged twice on payments following 'error' in banking system

Technical issues affecting Bord Gais' banking system have resulted in a number of customers being charged twice on their direct debit payments, the energy provider has confirmed.
The company was informed of the issue this morning and has been working with AIB to reverse the payment for those impacted.
Speaking to the, a spokesperson for Bord Gais confirmed that AIB account holders have already had the money returned to their account, receiving assurance that customers from all other banks will have their funds restored overnight tonight.
"We understand the inconvenience and frustration this may have caused and we sincerely apologise for this," the spokesperson continued.
"We want to assure customers that we are investigating the cause of this issue with AIB so as to avoid any recurrence in the future."
The error comes as customers face surging increases in energy bills over the past 12 months.
Despite a more than 50% decrease in wholesale energy prices in the past twelve months, consumer prices have remained high, with leading Irish suppliers confirming that it will take up to 18 months for consumer prices to readjust due to energy company's buying in bulk.