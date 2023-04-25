Paul Murphy says protests at his family home is 'upsetting'

Paul Murphy has said it was “upsetting” and “not right” to have protesters outside his family home on Monday evening.

Following the protest in which he, his partner, and their two-month-old baby were present, the People Before Profit TD said it is “not right” to target the families of public representatives.

“It is upsetting to have people come outside your home. You want your home to be a safe place,” he said.

Gardaí attended the protest with Mr Murphy saying there were up to 11 protesters, who he said were “overwhelmingly men”, and several of whom were covering their faces.

“Having people like that outside your home isn’t a nice experience”, he said.

Condemning the act, Mr Murphy said: “We were literally preparing to give Juniper, our baby, a bath and then you had this protest of people outside.

“Go and protest outside the Dáil, do not be targeting my family home or anyone else’s family home. I think it’s completely wrong and inappropriate.”

Mr Murphy said the protesters present themselves as “anti-establishment”.

“In reality, they are attacking and focus their criticism on those who are most opposed to the Government,” he said.

Mr Murphy said the protesters were handing out leaflets opposing the People Before Profit Right to Housing bill which he said would make it more difficult for landlords to evict people.

He accused the protesters of doing the “dirty work” of the “landlord class”. He said:

Anybody who has illusions should have a check about the kind of behaviour they’re involved in and who they really represent.”

Mr Murphy said he and his family including his baby, Juniper, are “fine” however stressed that homes should be a “safe space”.

Mr Murphy posted a photo on Monday evening as the protest was ongoing which showed 11 people holding placards, one of which read: “Concerned communities say no.”

Another held by a man read: “If you care about your kids, you should be standing here.”

Several protesters photographed were concealing their faces while wearing hoods.

This follows a string of protests in recent years outside the homes of TDs including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Justice Simon Harris.

Speaking on Newstalk on Tuesday, Mr Murphy said his support of protests has not altered however said he has never protested outside of someone’s home.

“I think it’s not right to bring people’s family into it, potentially to try to intimidate public representatives by targeting their family in that way,” he said.

However, Mr Murphy said he would not call for a ban on such protests saying it would be a “slippery slope”.