Condemnation of far-right protestors who gathered outside home of Tánaiste's partner

Government ministers have condemned the far-right protestors who gathered outside the home of Matt Barrett, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's partner, on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí confirmed they were alerted to a protest outside a residence in Dublin 8 at 1pm on Sunday.

The gathering was widely condemned by a number of the Tánaiste’s Fine Gael colleagues on Sunday evening.

Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, condemned the incident via Twitter as “sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour”.

“It has no place in a democracy, must be condemned by all [and] called out for what it is. Efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this. Vile on so many levels.”

Brendan Griffin, the deputy government chief whip tweeted: “When people on here demonise [and] abuse democratically elected representatives, normalising [and] inciting hatred, it’s no wonder that it makes the leap out into the real world. Limits get pushed [and] pushed.”

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton tweeted that what was on display outside Mr Varadkar's home was "nothing but rampant homophobia."

"It did not protest, it was not politics, it was just vile. Anyone condoning it is not a democrat."