John Paul Phelan: 'Number one reason' on decision to retire is health

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan says he is retiring because he cannot give the next election "120%".

As reported by the Irish Examiner on Tuesday, the Carlow-Kilkenny TD told his constituency AGM last night that he will not be contesting the next general election due to health issues.

Mr Phelan suffered a heart attack in July 2020 and told KCLR radio on Wednesday that the type of cardiac arrest he had has just a 12% survival rate.

He said a sense of euphoria had carried him through the following months but said he would not be physically the same ever again, adding he had had a second episode last year where he blacked out and injured his ribs.

He said he had begun to retain fluid during the 2020 general election campaign, which he described as a "bad election result" for his party.

Mr Phelan said doctors had told him to take the stress out of his life which "even makes him laugh now".

When it comes to elections, and that's why I wanted to make the announcement last night, unless it's 120% you're not on it. Even if you give it everything, sometimes it doesn't work.

"So the harsh reality is that physically since I've been sick I haven't been the same but I want to be around for a good bit longer."

He said he had been given "a second chance".

Mr Phelan, who was first elected to Kilkenny County Council at the age of 20 and at a time when he was still a student, told the station he and his wife Clare are expecting their first child next week.

"There has been a confluence of things but the number one reason is health. I'm going to have ongoing issues forever. You never value your health until something goes wrong. I would say the decision is 90% about health."

Mr Phelan said he felt satisfied with his career but was "frustrated".

"I'm a contrary enough kind of person. Like you know, one of the things which has given me great satisfaction in life is that I always say what I think.

There are an awful lot of people in politics — and usually they're people who go very far in politics — and they say what they think they should say, or what might be popular to say.

"I've never been my own, you know, best asset in terms of my bluntness. Saying that, you do get that tremendous personal satisfaction of actually believing in what you say."

Mr Phelan informed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of his decision ahead of the meeting on Tuesday night.

The Kilkenny man had had run-ins with coalition partners the Green Party, but said he believed "most people" in political parties are "decent people". He said much of his frustration was borne out of his belief that decision-makers "do not get" rural Ireland.

Mr Phelan was first elected a TD for Carlow-Kilkenny in 2011 and previously served as a senator on the Seanad’s agricultural panel between 2002 and 2011.

In 2017, the Carlow-Kilkenny TD was appointed Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform by Leo Varadkar.