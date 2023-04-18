Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan retiring as TD

Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan has announced he will retire as a TD.

The Irish Examiner has learned that Mr Phelan told his constituency AGM on Tuesday night that he will not run again in the next election due to health issues.

Mr Phelan, a TD for Carlow-Kilkenny informed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of his decision ahead of the meeting on Tuesday night.

It’s understood Mr Phelan told his constituency AGM on Tuesday night that he never fully recovered from his heart attack and his energy levels are always low.

Mr Phelan suffered a heart attack in 2020. Those attending the meeting on Tuesday night were said to be shocked by his announcement.

In a statement, Mr Phelan said he has given politics everything since he was first elected to Kilkenny County Council at the age of 20 and at a time when he was still a student.

“It has been my greatest honour to serve the people of Carlow and Kilkenny for the last 24 years as a councillor, Senator, TD and Junior Minister.

“I have always given everything to my role as a public representative. And while I won’t be putting my name forward for the next general election, I want to reassure the women and men who put their trust and faith in me that I am not disappearing from political life.

“My mandate to be a voice for the people of Carlow and Kilkenny is one which I will continue to serve. I will work as hard as ever for the remainder of this Dáil term, serving all of my constituents, all of the time.

There is unfinished business and I will continue to deliver for this constituency.

“I am making my intentions clear now, well in advance of the next General Election, to give the Fine Gael organisation and potential candidates the time needed to establish themselves, to campaign and to ensure Fine Gael will retain at least one seat in this constituency,” Mr Phelan said in a statement.

Mr Phelan’s decision to retire as a TD comes as another blow to Mr Varadkar as he is the latest TD to announce he will not run for re-election again.

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin has also announced he will not seek reelection as well as Donegal TD Joe McHugh.

Former Fine Gael Minister Joe McHugh. File Picture:Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Mr Phelan said three years ago at the height of the pandemic “it nearly all came to an end” for him, referring to his heart attack.

“Very few people get a second chance. I’ve gotten one. I’ve been one of the lucky few. Once I regained consciousness that day a doctor asked about my work, lifestyle and the need to remove stress from my life and change how I lived.

“When I told him my job we both laughed. In reality that prognosis has not changed.

“As a result I have decided not to seek the Fine Gael nomination to contest the next General Election,” Mr Phelan said in a statement.

“Politics is a job that demands absolute commitment, 24/7.

Mr Phelan paid tribute to his family and wife, Claire and Fine Gael and said everything he has achieved has been with the help and support of those around him.

“I want to thank all those who have given me such support and encouragement over the years. “This has been a huge team effort. I also want to thank and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of my family, neighbours, friends and constituents who have stood with me on this 24 year-long journey.

"I want to thank my Fine Gael Oireachtas colleagues for their friendship and advice over the years.

It is an enormous privilege to stand before the people, to be chosen by the people to be their public representative, their voice in Dáil Eireann.

"It has been an honour and a pleasure to be able to serve my community, my constituency and my country,” he added.

John Paul Phelan was first elected a TD for Carlow-Kilkenny in 2011 and previously served as a Senator on the Seanad’s agricultural panel between 2002 and 2011.

In 2017 the Carlow-Kilkenny TD was appointed Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform by Leo Varadkar.

The Irish Examiner reported in January that it was expected that Mr Phelan would was questioning his future as a TD and was expected not to run in the next General Election.