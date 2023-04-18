New taxes to form part of strategy aimed at reducing car usage

New taxes are expected to form part of a strategy to reduce car usage being developed by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Mr Ryan will on Tuesday morning update Government ministers on a new national demand management strategy which aims to reduce congestion in towns and cities, improve air quality, and provide more and safer space for public transport, walking, and cycling.

The strategy, which will involve widespread public consultation over the coming year, is part of Mr Ryan’s plan to allow the country to reach its emissions reduction targets.

A source said Mr Ryan’s focus is on ensuring greater access to public transport before any measures such as congestion charges are examined.

The strategy, once completed, will propose legislation and potential new taxes aimed at reducing car usage in the future.

Childcare providers

Meanwhile, childcare providers will face more rigorous suitability tests before being registered and Tusla inspectors are to be given more powers in new legislation.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman will bring forward proposals to strengthen laws relating to childcare, child protection, and children taken into care.

Mr O'Gorman will seek Cabinet approval of the General Scheme of the Child Care (Amendment) Bill 2023 which will provide the Tusla Early Years Inspectorate with enhanced enforced powers in relation to childcare services.

It also aims to improve information sharing with parents and will introduce a 'fit person' regulation to empower Tusla to assess the suitability of a person applying to be a registered provider.

The legislation seeks to strengthen the Child Care Act 1991, which governs child protection and children taken into care.

Proposed changes include a guiding principles section to the Act, with the best interests of the child to be the paramount principle, and a duty on government agencies and bodies to co-operate with Tusla in relation to child welfare and protection.

Report on fiscal outlook

Separately, Finance Minister Michael McGrath will bring a report to Cabinet outlining the economic and fiscal outlook for the next number of years.

The draft stability update report for 2023 will be an estimate of expected inflation for the coming years, which Mr McGrath has recently indicated will average between 4% and 5% this year, down from the current rate of 7%.

Considerable attention is likely to focus on the projected corporation tax take, which is currently at record levels and has performed strongly in the first quarter of the year. Last September, the Department of Finance forecast corporation tax receipts of €22.7bn this year.

However, given the uncertainty around the design of global tax rules, it remains to be seen whether the department will provide an update on what level of receipts may be at risk.

Mr McGrath has said he will bring forward proposals for a longer-term fund for windfall corporation tax receipts to meet future demographic, age-related costs.

A budget surplus for 2023 was forecast at €6bn in the budget, but this is expected to increase given the stronger-than-expected tax receipts.

Cherry Orchard strategy

Cabinet will also receive an update on the establishment of the Cherry Orchard Implementation Board.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced the strategy last Novemberto address issues in the west Dublin community which has seen assaults on gardaí, open drug dealing, and “joyriding” incidents, as well as drug-related intimidation.

The board is a similar structure to what was established in Drogheda in 2018 to tackle a drug feud.