How does a motion of no-confidence in Government work?

The Government is facing a motion of no-confidence over its decision to lift the eviction ban, which will end in a number of days.

The Labour Party is using its private members’ time to bring forward the motion, which has caused a headache for the Government as the consequences of lifting the ban rumbles on.

Last week, the Government scrambled to get the support of Independent TDs to back their decision to end the eviction ban and the group sought a series of measures aimed at boosting housing supply and helping tenants and landlords.

Despite this, some of those TDs have said their support last week does not mean they will vote confidence in the Government.

The Government has tabled a counter-motion of confidence in itself in response to the Labour Party.

What does a no-confidence motion mean?

A motion of no confidence arises when the Opposition believes the government or a member of government is no longer fit to hold office.

If a motion of no confidence passes, it means both the government and the taoiseach should resign, according to the Constitution.

This would then trigger either a Dáil vote to elect a replacement taoiseach or dissolve the entire government and force a general election.

The most recent motion of no-confidence in the Government was last year when Sinn Féin attempted to pull down the Coalition over the mica crisis. The Government defeated the motion.

Who will support the Government?

Sinn Féin, the Labour Party, the Social Democrats and People Before Profit will be voting no confidence in the Government.

The Coalition’s majority in the Dáil has dwindled since it took office due to TDs resigning and now given the suspension of Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan from her parliamentary party last week over voting against the Coalition on the eviction ban, the Government will be put to task to ensure Independent TDs keep them afloat.

Independent TDs including Verona Murphy, Michael Fitzmaurice and Danny Healy-Rae have said they would vote no confidence in the government.

A number of Independent TDs that normally side with the Coalition have said they have yet to make up their minds.

What does the Government think?

Government sources have indicated they believe they will have the support of some Independent TDs that will ensure they pass a confidence motion in itself.

Speaking ahead of an EU summit on Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was confident the Government would get through the motion with Government TDs, adding they believe the public would not want a general election now.

When will we find out?

The Government has tabled a motion of confidence in itself for Wednesday morning at 9.14am and a vote will follow thereafter.

Ministers will be working on their statements to detail what they believe has been progress in addressing the housing crisis and will, without doubt, attempt to pull apart the Opposition parties' proposed solutions.