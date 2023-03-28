Fines for irresponsible dog owners to be doubled under new proposals

Fines imposed on owners who don't control their dogs are to double to €5,000 under new proposals aimed at protecting the public.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is bringing a report to Cabinet on Tuesday which also recommends that an extra 40 dog wardens be recruited across the country.

Mr McConalogue was tasked with carrying out a review of legislation across Government after a young boy was violently assaulted by a pit bull terrier in Wexford late last year, as well as high-profile dog attacks on sheep in recent weeks.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has previously said that “it is time to go back to the drawing board” in terms of legislation in this area and suggested he would be in favour of adding more breeds to the list of restricted dogs.

As part of this, an interdepartmental working group was set up to examine issues such as fines for dog owners found in breach of the Control of Dogs Act, enforcement at local level, microchipping, licences, breeding establishments, and the sale of dogs.

The group’s interim report has made 15 recommendations, including increasing the fine under the Control of Dogs Act to €5,000 from €2,500 and improving dog traceability and welfare through the creation of a single centralised database for dog microchips.

The regulation around breeding, sale, and supply of dogs will also be strengthened by creating a centralised national database for dog breeding establishments.

The group will complete its final report by the summer.

Anti-Money Laundering Authority

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Michael McGrath will seek Cabinet approval for Ireland to apply to host a powerful new EU-wide Anti-Money Laundering Authority.

The AMLA, which will be established in 2024, will be a significant EU institution, tasked with overseeing compliance with anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism rules and standards.

Initially the agency will oversee the financial services sector before being expanded eventually to the non-financial sector.

The agency will provide several hundred high-quality jobs across governance, technology, administration, and business support areas.

Mr McGrath will inform his ministerial colleagues that Ireland is regarded as a potentially strong candidate given the country’s significant financial services sector, highly skilled workforce, reputation for administration and governance, and our unique position in the EU as a common law country.

Nine other states have also indicated that they will be competing for the institution.

It is expected that the final decision, to be jointly taken between the EU Council and the European Parliament, will be made this year.

Cabinet schedule

Separately Education Minister Norma Foley will bring details of the initial teacher education policy statement which she will shortly publish.

Six high-level goals have been set out to guide progress over the coming years to 2030 under the policy. These include a focus on attracting teachers from a diversity of backgrounds and preparing student teachers to embrace the constantly evolving challenges of supporting all learners.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien will bring a number of memos as part of a considerable Cabinet schedule.

As well as a report from the Land Development Agency (LDA), Mr O'Brien is expected to bring details on the replacement of 2009 guidelines around sustainable residential developments.

He will also update the Cabinet on a proposed EU nature restoration regulation.