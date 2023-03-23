Varadkar says no-confidence motion will be defeated by 'significant margin'

A freshly tabled vote of no confidence in the government is to be submitted by the Labour Party for next week
Varadkar says no-confidence motion will be defeated by 'significant margin'

Leo Varadkar also denied any special deals were done with independent TDs in the Dáil to secure support in Wednesday’s series of votes on the eviction ban. Picture: AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 12:25
Jack Parrock in Brussels

The Taoiseach has said a no-confidence vote on the Government will be defeated by "significant margin" next week.

Leo Varadkar also denied any special deals were done with independent TDs in the Dáil to secure support in Wednesday’s series of votes on the eviction ban.

“Certainly not in relation to the vote”, said Mr Varadkar as he arrived at an EU summit in Brussels.

He was responding to questions of whether there had been political horse-trading over constituencies in exchange for votes for the government’s positions.

Seven independent TDs supported the government while Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan voted against her coalition colleagues and was subsequently suspended from her parliamentary party.

In the final vote on Wednesday, the Government won by 83-68.

However, opposition to the government’s plan to overturn a ban on evictions from social housing in order to free up desperately needed units is set to remain.

Mr Varadkar said he is yet to start negotiations with other parties over a freshly tabled vote of no confidence in the government to be submitted by the Labour Party for next week.

“Does anyone really think an election in four weeks is going to solve any of our problems? I don’t think so,” the Taoiseach told reporters in Brussels.

“It will be defeated and defeated by a significant margin. It is largely political theatre."

Meanwhile, Westminster’s vote to approve the 'Windsor Framework' for newly agreed changes to the post-Brexit situation in Northern Ireland was branded “very welcome” by Mr Varadkar.

But with the DUP refusing to support the motion, the return of a functioning devolved government in Stormont still looks far off.

“I don’t think all is lost yet,” said the Taoiseach. Pressed on whether he thought the idea of a greater role for Dublin could be on the horizon, he insisted it’s “premature to be talking about anything like direct rule". 

The government says it will continue to engage with the five major parties in Northern Ireland and with the UK government to find a solution.

Mr Varadkar is meeting with all 27 leaders of the European Union for a two-day summit in Brussels where they are also discussing ammunition supplies for Ukraine, migration into the EU and the current economic situation facing the single currency euro area.

Read More

Housing motion just the beginning of campaign of pressure on Government and Independents

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has voted against the Government during the eviction ban voting this evening END Hourigan suspended from Green Party after Dáil eviction ban vote
Government defeats Sinn Féin's Dáil motion on extending eviction ban Government defeats Sinn Féin's Dáil motion on extending eviction ban
the notice of eviction of tenants hangs on the door of the house Negotiations continue but Government expected to win eviction ban vote
Eviction ban#Homelessness#HousingEvictions
<p>Pippa Hackett said Government will survive an upcoming vote of no confidence (Brian Lawless/PA)</p>

Suspended Green TD Neasa Hourigan ‘held in very high esteem’, says minister

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd