Eviction ban: TDs vote on Sinn Féin motion to extend moratorium until January

This evening, TDs will vote on a Sinn Féin motion to extend the Government's eviction ban until the start of next year.
The eviction moratorium, introduced in late October 2021 as part of a suit of measures aimed at alleviating the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis, is due to lapse at the end of this month.
Though the Opposition's motion is not binding and will not stop the planned lifting of the eviction ban, a loss would be something of an embarrassment for government grappling with the issue of housing.
While the Government is expected to win the vote on the motion, the margin is relatively tight, and last minute negotiations with a number of Independent TDs took place throughout this afternoon in a bid to get them on side.
Voting is due to get underway shortly before 5pm.