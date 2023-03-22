LIVEEviction ban: TDs vote on Sinn Féin motion to extend moratorium until January

Though the Opposition's motion is not binding, a loss would be something of an embarrassment for government grappling with the issue of housing
Eviction ban: TDs vote on Sinn Féin motion to extend moratorium until January

Voting is due to get underway at 5pm. File Picture

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 16:40
Steven Heaney

This evening, TDs will vote on a Sinn Féin motion to extend the Government's eviction ban until the start of next year. 

The eviction moratorium, introduced in late October 2021 as part of a suit of measures aimed at alleviating the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis, is due to lapse at the end of this month. 

Though the Opposition's motion is not binding and will not stop the planned lifting of the eviction ban, a loss would be something of an embarrassment for government grappling with the issue of housing. 

While the Government is expected to win the vote on the motion, the margin is relatively tight, and last minute negotiations with a number of Independent TDs took place throughout this afternoon in a bid to get them on side.

Voting is due to get underway shortly before 5pm.

You cant watch the voting unfold live below:

Oireachtas webcasting is provided by the Houses of the Oireachtas Service, in association with HEAnet, Ireland's National Educational and Research Network.

More in this section

Ofsted inspection report Norma Foley announces further details of free schoolbooks scheme 
Government battles to secure Independents' backing ahead of eviction ban vote Government battles to secure Independents' backing ahead of eviction ban vote
Estate agent giving house keys to customer and sign agreement in office. Government to introduce 'safety net' for at risk renters once eviction ban lifts 
#HousingEvictionsPolitics#Cost of livingliveblog
<p>The Government has agreed to broaden out the Croí Connaithe grant scheme that provides supports to people who refurbish vacant properties. Picture: iStock</p>

Negotiations continue but Government expected to win eviction ban vote

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd