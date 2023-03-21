Coalition under pressure ahead of eviction ban vote

The three Government leaders have refused to row back on the decision to end the eviction ban from next month, ahead of a crunch vote this week.

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and Green Party leader last night thrashed out the wording of a counter-motion to the one tabled by Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féin is hopeful that this week's motion on extending the eviction ban, which is primarily aimed at putting pressure on the coalition, will see the Government's voting margin drop to the lowest yet.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has already announced she will be voting against the Government on Wednesday.

Party colleague Patrick Costello, who has voiced concerns about decision to lift the eviction ban, has yet to publicly declare how he will vote. However, it is believed that he will side with the Government as the Sinn Féin motion, which calls for the retention of the moratorium until January, is not binding.

It is understood a significant amount of frustration was expressed at a private meeting of Green senators and TDs last night, with some venting annoyance that Ms Hourigan's decision has overshadowed the protections the party has secured for renters.

However, there was no discussion on the sanctions that Ms Hourigan will face after she votes against the Government, and the Dublin Central TD did not attend the meeting.

A Government vote on the mica redress scheme passed by just six votes last year, but Mary Lou McDonald's party is expecting that this margin could decrease, with a number of Independents declaring they intend to side with Sinn Féin.

Last night the seven members of the Independent Regional Group put forward eight asks to Government on the housing issue, stating their vote will be dependent on the response.

These demands include the removal of barriers on older people in long term nursing home care leasing out their homes, and an increase in Croí Conaithe refurbishment grants to reflect current building costs.

Former Education Minister Joe McHugh — who resigned the Fine Gael whip over the Mica redress bill last year — will be backing the Government.

Local authority housing

While the Government is focusing on a number of measures due to be introduced to support tenants and keep landlords in the market, it has emerged that local authorities are currently in the process of buying up 634 tenant-in-situ properties from private landlords.

While this is up on the 367 acquired in the past year, it is still a way off the 1,500 target that the Government has now set.

It is expected that Department of Housing Social Housing Division assistant secretary, Aine Stapleton, will tell the Housing Committee today that while value for money will continue to be a consideration, properties above the cost guidelines can also be submitted by local authorities to the Department for consideration for purchase under the scheme.

She will also confirm that where upgrade works are required to a property, this must be incorporated into the overall cost.

"Supporting households at risk of homelessness is a key priority for the Government and the increase in social housing acquisitions will play an important part in securing social housing homes for many tenants facing a Notice of Termination of a tenancy," Ms Stapleton will tell committee members.