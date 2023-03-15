Ministers jetting off for St Patrick's Day will produce up to 185 tonnes of emissions

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan would have to go vegetarian for over seven years to mitigate the carbon emissions from his St Patrick's Day trip.

Overall, members of the Government jetting around the world will produce up to 185 tonnes of emissions, which is more than 16 Irish households produce in an entire year.

However, their emissions would drop to 61.71 tonnes if all ministers decide to fly economy class as part of the biggest ever St Patrick’s Day programme, which includes trips to New Zealand, India, Canada, Brazil, Japan, and Tanzania.

In all, 36 representatives of the State will bring Ireland’s message to 74 cities in 44 countries this week, representing a significant carbon footprint.

To fully off-set their trips, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who is in Washington this week, would have to go car-free for 12,700km and Tánaiste Micheál Martin would have to go without a car for 12,400km to make up for his New York and Boston trips.

Worst polluter

Charlie McConalogue's business class trip to New Zealand is the worst polluter, producing 14.84 tonnes of C02 into the atmosphere. However, if he opts for economy class, his carbon output would decrease to 5.12 tonnes.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan comes in sixth place on the list of heaviest polluters, with his business class emissions of 8.4 tonnes. Going economy would reduce the environmental impact to 2.89 tonnes, which is just under the three tonnes that the average Irish car produces each year.

Mr Ryan has previously defended his St Patrick's Day trip to Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shanghai, saying the St Patrick's Day global trips are important for boosting connections and investment.

“The Chinese government is not an insignificant player in the energy and the climate world and I’m not going to turn my back on that responsibility,” said Mr Ryan.

The Green Party has also said that each minister’s department will record the carbon emissions associated with their flights and pay an amount equivalent to the travel emissions impact into the Climate Action Fund. This fund provides assistance and financial support to projects which will help Ireland to achieve its climate and energy targets.

If all members of the Government take business class flights, a total of 185.58 tonnes of pollutants will be emitted. This would put their average emissions per trip at 5.57 tonnes, 3.44 tonnes more than if they took economy seats, according to green energy specialists at Wizer Energy who have calculated the carbon cost of each flight.

The longstanding argument is that TDs need to have business class seats in order to do work without anyone being able to see sensitive Government material, especially on long-haul flights. Members of the Cabinet travelling shorter distances in Europe often opt for economy class.

Top five polluters:

1. Charlie McConalogue — New Zealand

Economy - 5.12 tonnes

Business - 14.84 tonnes

2. Simon Coveney — Australia

Economy - 4.52 tonnes

Business - 13.1 tonnes

3. Rossa Fanning (Attorney General) — Argentina and Chile

Economy - 3.32 tonnes

Business - 9.64 tonnes

4. Patrick O’Donovan — Thailand and Indonesia

Economy - 3.09 tonnes

Business - 8.95 tonnes

5. Niall Collins — Malaysia and Philippines

Economy - 3.08 tonnes

Business - 8.93 tonnes

Wizer Energy said regularly taking flights dramatically increases your carbon footprint and it can be just as good for the environment to avoid climate-damaging activities, such as flying, as changing your daily habits.

The data was determined using calculator.carbonfootprint.com, based on direct flights to the main airport of countries/cities with no layovers, from Dublin to first country/city listed and return to Dublin from last country/city listed.