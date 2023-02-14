Varadkar and Martin to travel to US as part of biggest ever St Patrick's Day programme

In all, 36 representatives of the State will bring Ireland’s message to 74 cities in 44 countries
Varadkar and Martin to travel to US as part of biggest ever St Patrick's Day programme

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet US President Joe Biden in the White House on St Patrick's Day and Tánaiste Micheál Martin will spend a week in New York and Boston. Picture: JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY. NO FEE.

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 15:00
Elaine Loughlin Deputy Political Editor

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste will both travel to the US for St Patrick's Day this year, while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will fly to Singapore and China.

The Government has announced the biggest ever St Patrick’sDay Programme, which will see members of the Government jet off to destinations across the world, taking in New Zealand, India, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Tanzania, Kenya, Indonesia, Qatar, Sierra Leone, Argentina and Chile. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet US President Joe Biden in the White House on St Patrick's Day and Tánaiste Micheál Martin will spend a week in New York and Boston.

This year the programme aims to mark “100 years of Ireland in the World” but there is a heavy focus on America, with seven other members of the Government due to travel to a large number of states and cities including Texas, Savana, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami.

In all, 36 representatives of the State will bring Ireland’s message to 74 cities in 44 countries.

The St Patrick's Day events are an important part of the Government’s ‘Global Ireland’ strategy which seeks to promote Ireland as an outstanding location to live, visit, work, invest in, trade with, and study.

Ministers will emphasise Ireland’s commitment to the international rules-based multilateral system, our membership of the European Union and our commitment to protecting the Good Friday Agreement. 

The Ministerial programme will celebrate our heritage and renew our links with our global Diaspora and business leaders.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl will travel to Lebanon and the Attorney General Rossa Fanning is scheduled to visit Argentina and Chile.

St Patrick's Day visits

OFFICE

NAME

DESTINATION

Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar

US - Washington

Tánaiste

Micheál Martin

US - New York, Boston

Minister

Eamon Ryan

Singapore & China - 

Hong Kong, Beijing, 

Shanghai

Minister

Michael McGrath

US - Chicago & Toronto

Minister

Paschal Donohoe

Germany - Frankfurt, 

Cologne, Berlin

Minister

Simon Coveney

Australia - Melbourne, 

Sydney, Brisbane, 

Canberra, Perth

Minister

Norma Foley

US - Philadelphia

Minister

Catherine Martin

US - Los Angeles, 

San Diego

Minister

Darragh O'Brien

US - Atlanta & Savannah

Minister

Heather Humphreys

UK - London & England

Minister

Charlie McConalogue

New Zealand - Auckland, 

Wellington, Christchurch

Minister

Roderic O'Gorman

India - Delhi, Mumbai, 

& Bangladesh - Dhaka

Minister

Stephen Donnelly

Canada

Minister

Simon Harris

US - San Francisco & 

Canada - Vancouver

Chief Whip

Hildegarde Naughton

US - Miami & Mexico

Minister of State

Peter Burke

Italy & Holy See

Minister of State

Sean Fleming

Brazil

Minister of State

Patrick O'Donovan

Thailand & Indonesia

Minister of State

Ossian Smyth

Belgium & Netherlands

Minister of State

Josepha Madigan

UAE & Qatar

Minister of State

Niall Collins

Malaysia & Philippines

Minister of State

Jack Chambers

Japan

Minister of State

Senator Pippa Hackett

Kenya & Tanzania

Minister of State

Martin Heydon

Korea

Minister of State

Anne Rabbitte

South Africa - 

Johannesburg, 

Pretoria, Cape Town

Minister of State

Neale Richmond

Spain & Portugal

Minister of State

Joe O'Brien

Poland

Minister of State

Kieran O'Donnell

Croatia & Slovenia

Minister of State

Malcolm Noonan

Austria & Slovakia 

& Czechia & Romania

Minister of State

Dara Calleary

France - Paris, 

Strasbourg, 

Lyon

Minister of State

Thomas Byrne

US - Austin, Dallas 

& Texas

Minister of State

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill

UK -Edinburgh, Cardiff, 

Liverpool

Minister of State

James Browne

Cyprus & Jordan

Ceann Comhairle

Seán Ó Fearghaíl

Lebanon

Cathaoirleach

Jerry Buttimer

Sierra Leone & Liberia

Attorney General

Rossa Fanning SC

Argentina & Chile

