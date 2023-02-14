Varadkar and Martin to travel to US as part of biggest ever St Patrick's Day programme

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste will both travel to the US for St Patrick's Day this year, while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will fly to Singapore and China.
The Government has announced the biggest ever St Patrick’sDay Programme, which will see members of the Government jet off to destinations across the world, taking in New Zealand, India, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Tanzania, Kenya, Indonesia, Qatar, Sierra Leone, Argentina and Chile.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet US President Joe Biden in the White House on St Patrick's Day and Tánaiste Micheál Martin will spend a week in New York and Boston.
This year the programme aims to mark “100 years of Ireland in the World” but there is a heavy focus on America, with seven other members of the Government due to travel to a large number of states and cities including Texas, Savana, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami.
In all, 36 representatives of the State will bring Ireland’s message to 74 cities in 44 countries.
The St Patrick's Day events are an important part of the Government’s ‘Global Ireland’ strategy which seeks to promote Ireland as an outstanding location to live, visit, work, invest in, trade with, and study.
Ministers will emphasise Ireland’s commitment to the international rules-based multilateral system, our membership of the European Union and our commitment to protecting the Good Friday Agreement.
The Ministerial programme will celebrate our heritage and renew our links with our global Diaspora and business leaders.
Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl will travel to Lebanon and the Attorney General Rossa Fanning is scheduled to visit Argentina and Chile.
Read More
|
St Patrick's Day visits
|
|
|
|
Taoiseach
|
Leo Varadkar
|
US - Washington
|
Tánaiste
|
Micheál Martin
|
US - New York, Boston
|
Minister
|
Eamon Ryan
|
Singapore & China -
Hong Kong, Beijing,
Shanghai
|
Minister
|
Michael McGrath
|
US - Chicago & Toronto
|
Minister
|
Paschal Donohoe
|
Germany - Frankfurt,
Cologne, Berlin
|
Minister
|
Simon Coveney
|
Australia - Melbourne,
Sydney, Brisbane,
Canberra, Perth
|
Minister
|
Norma Foley
|
US - Philadelphia
|
Minister
|
Catherine Martin
|
US - Los Angeles,
San Diego
|
Minister
|
Darragh O'Brien
|
US - Atlanta & Savannah
|
Minister
|
Heather Humphreys
|
UK - London & England
|
Minister
|
Charlie McConalogue
|
New Zealand - Auckland,
Wellington, Christchurch
|
Minister
|
Roderic O'Gorman
|
India - Delhi, Mumbai,
& Bangladesh - Dhaka
|
Minister
|
Stephen Donnelly
|
Canada
|
Minister
|
Simon Harris
|
US - San Francisco &
Canada - Vancouver
|
Chief Whip
|
Hildegarde Naughton
|
US - Miami & Mexico
|
Minister of State
|
Peter Burke
|
Italy & Holy See
|
Minister of State
|
Sean Fleming
|
Brazil
|
Minister of State
|
Patrick O'Donovan
|
Thailand & Indonesia
|
Minister of State
|
Ossian Smyth
|
Belgium & Netherlands
|
Minister of State
|
Josepha Madigan
|
UAE & Qatar
|
Minister of State
|
Niall Collins
|
Malaysia & Philippines
|
Minister of State
|
Jack Chambers
|
Japan
|
Minister of State
|
Senator Pippa Hackett
|
Kenya & Tanzania
|
Minister of State
|
Martin Heydon
|
Korea
|
Minister of State
|
Anne Rabbitte
|
South Africa -
Johannesburg,
Pretoria, Cape Town
|
Minister of State
|
Neale Richmond
|
Spain & Portugal
|
Minister of State
|
Joe O'Brien
|
Poland
|
Minister of State
|
Kieran O'Donnell
|
Croatia & Slovenia
|
Minister of State
|
Malcolm Noonan
|
Austria & Slovakia
& Czechia & Romania
|
Minister of State
|
Dara Calleary
|
France - Paris,
Strasbourg,
Lyon
|
Minister of State
|
Thomas Byrne
|
US - Austin, Dallas
& Texas
|
Minister of State
|
Jennifer Carroll MacNeill
|
UK -Edinburgh, Cardiff,
Liverpool
|
Minister of State
|
James Browne
|
Cyprus & Jordan
|
Ceann Comhairle
|
Seán Ó Fearghaíl
|
Lebanon
|
Cathaoirleach
|
Jerry Buttimer
|
Sierra Leone & Liberia
|
Attorney General
|
Rossa Fanning SC
|
Argentina & Chile