Garda Commissioner rejects claim of 'double standards' in policing of  protests

The Garda Commissioner has rejected claims from People Before Profit of "double standards" in the policing of anti-migrant protests compared to left-wing rallies.

The political party has made a complaint to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman (Gsoc) after some of its literature was confiscated by gardaí at an Ireland For All rally last month.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said there was a "double standard" in how the Ireland For All rally was policed when compared to how anti-refugee protests have been handled.

However, Commissioner Drew Harris told the Irish Examiner that no such distinction exists. He said that a number of arrests had been made at anti-migrant protests.

"I would reject that entirely. We take an entirely even-handed and neutral view of protests. Our function is around public safety and, secondly, then to prevent crime and if a crime happens to detect it ... and report them to the DPP. That is our function — public safety and prevention and detection of crime."

Evidence

Mr Harris said any complaint to Garda Síochána Ombudsman would have to take its own course but that anyone who had evidence should bring it forward.

"I would support anyone who can provide further information or evidence to the Ombudsman. They should do that and assist them and their inquiries, so this is brought to a conclusion as quickly as possible.

"But I will point to the arrests that we have made and, subsequently, charges have been referred in respect of protest activity, and also criminality.

"I would reject that there is, in effect, two different approaches — that does not happen."

Ms Smith highlighted the removal of People Before Profit leaflets by gardaí, saying it was "really extraordinary that we were treated like that and it stands in stark contrast to the way that the gardaí treated the people who blocked the airport, or indeed the contrast between how we were treated and people who threatened the refugees. I think that that begs a lot of questions".