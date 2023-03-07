Opposition and Green TD condemn Government decision to end evictions ban 

News that the Government will not extend the rent evictions ban has been “condemned” by Green Party and opposition TDs as well as housing campaigners.

Green Party Dublin Central TD Neasa Hourigan condemned the actions of her party leader Eamon Ryan in agreeing to the move, saying he did not represent the values of the Green Party in doing so.

The leaders of the three Government parties and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien decided late last night not to extend the ban on evictions.

As a result, it will lapse at the end of March, but many tenants will continue to be protected against eviction for some months because of notice periods. Existing protections under the current ban will ensure some people cannot be evicted up until June.

Speaking on RTÉ radio, Ms Hourigan said if the coalition leaders were lifting the evictions ban, there was nobody at Monday night’s meeting “to speak to Green Party values and Green Party policy”.

Ms Hourigan has only recently rejoined the party having served a suspension along with Patrick Costello, and has struggled to reconcile a number of the decisions her party’s leadership has taken in Government.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin described the ending of the ban as “cruel and heartless”.

The Dublin Mid West TD warned the move would increase homelessness, and that people who had to leave their rented accommodation would find emergency accommodation was full.

“Which means either we will have an increase in rough sleeping or we’d be back to 2018, where, because of Tusla rules, families with children who aren’t able to access emergency accommodation will be referred to Garda stations to sleep at night,” Mr Ó Broin said.

Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan said the decision “will result in thousands of households being evicted with many of them ending up homeless”.

“In most European countries, tenants who are up to date with their rent payments cannot be evicted,” he said.

Ireland is in a unique position of having some of the highest rents in Europe and some of the lowest levels of protections for renters.”

The decision is likely to be approved by the Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday morning.

Chief executive of Threshold John Mark McCafferty said he understood the decision was “a delicate balance” and a “difficult decision”. But he said the “ending of the eviction ban in March will mean increased homelessness in the short term”.

Speaking on Monday, Mr O’Brien said he was anxious to stem the flight of landlords from the sector, which is reducing supply and pushing up prices for rented accommodation.

He said the Government had strengthened tenants’ rights considerably in recent years but that “anything we do, will have to be carefully calibrated to make sure we’re not seeing a decrease in supply in that sector”.