‘Phased protection’ as eviction ban nears end

The ban on evictions will end on March 31 but "phased protections" will remain in place for some renters until June, coalition leaders have agreed.

Following a lengthy meeting of party leaders and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, it was agreed that a detailed memo will be presented to Cabinet today to end the ban on evictions despite appeals from homeless charities last week for the ban to remain in place.

Existing protections under the current ban will ensure some people cannot be evicted up until June.

"The phased basis out to June is already provided for in the legislation. Depending on the length of your tenancy and when your notice to quit was issued, your tenancy will end sometime between April 1 and June 18 - that was included in the original legislation so there would be no cliff edge," a source said.

The Department of Finance has been hesitant to open the door to any potential tax breaks for landlords as part of measures to keep the eviction ban, insisting any changes must be made in the context of October’s Budget.

Proposals that landlords could get tax breaks worth €14,000 a year, at a cost of up to €794m for the taxpayer as part of a Government plan to keep them in the rental market, are being considered in the context of the next Budget.

The Government is examining a number of other proposals aimed at securing tenancies and reducing homelessness.

Mr O’Brien said the Government is anxious to stem the flight of landlords from the sector, which was reducing supply and pushing up prices for rented accommodation.

He said the Government had strengthened tenants’ rights considerably in recent years but that “anything we do, will have to be carefully calibrated to make sure we’re not seeing a decrease in supply in that sector".

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Cabinet would today “have to weigh up the pros and cons” of the eviction ban.

"I think anyone who’s been following this debate understands that it’s not a black-and-white decision. There are pros and cons. We have to weigh that up, and Cabinet will make a decision,” he said.

Green Party TDs have made it known that they are opposed to the ending of the eviction ban, with Dublin Central TD Neasa Hourigan saying that she favoured retention of the measure.

A number of homeless charities also called for the eviction ban to be extended.

However, the ban "has had very little effect" in reducing homelessness, according to Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers chief executive Pat Davitt.

He said it was hoped that the ban would give the Government time to get more housing onto the market and cut the homeless numbers, but the numbers have continued to rise and very little additional stock has come on stream.

Mr O’Brien will also bring an update to Cabinet on plans to accelerate and increase social housing delivery in 2023.

He will outline how the Department will increase the number of social housing acquisitions to 1,500 in 2023 and each local authority will receive a target number.

