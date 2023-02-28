People Before Profit complains to Garda ombudsman over leaflet confiscation at rally

The People Before Profit party has made a complaint to the Garda Síochána ombudsman (Gsoc) after some of its members had leaflets confiscated at an anti-racism rally.

Videos on social media in the aftermath of the Ireland For All rally in Dublin city last Saturday week showed People Before Profit members having leaflets taken from them by uniformed gardaí.

The party is understood to have written to Gsoc in recent days to complain about the incident, which occurred as thousands of people marched through Dublin City in a display of solidarity with refugees.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith told the Irish Examiner there was a "double standard" in how the Ireland For All rally was policed and how anti-refugee protests in recent weeks have been handled.

"We had members who were cautioned by the gardaí on the grounds of public order and were stopped from distributing leaflets, and for allegedly blocking gardaí in the course of their duty, which wasn't the case at all. I mean, when you're at a big demonstration like that everybody is distributing literature, selling a magazine or giving out leaflets or all parties have something to say about the political issue of the day.

So it was really extraordinary that we were treated like that and stands in stark contrast to the way that the people who blocked the airport were treated by the gardaí.

"Or indeed the contrast between how we were treated and people who threatened the refugees should be put out of the country or whatever.

"So I think that that begs a lot of questions."

Ms Smith pointed to an hour-long protest at Dublin Airport over the weekend, where traffic was disrupted but no arrests were reported.

Gardaí did not respond to questions about the handling of the rally, which attracted tens of thousands of people. Organisers said as many as 50,000 people took part, while a garda at the scene estimated the number at "over 20,000". There was a low-level but visible police presence at the event.

Among the wide variety of groups taking part were United Against Racism, Masi, the National Women's Council of Ireland, Teni and several political parties.

The event was organised in response to some anti-migrant protests that have been held outside centres housing refugees or asylum-seekers.