Thousands take to streets as 'Ireland for All' solidarity march takes place in Dublin

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Dublin today, to express solidarity with refugees.
The 'Ireland for All' solidarity march kicked off around 1:30pm this afternoon from Parnell Square and will end at Customs House.
The march was organised by a coalition that includes community groups, trade unions and political parties.
The marches come amid rising numbers of anti-refugee protests around the country in recent weeks.
More to follow...
Big turnout at the #Ireland4All march, I've talked to people who travelled from Clare, Limerick, Kildare, Wicklow, all over Dublin and more pic.twitter.com/NS4w3D8eaB— Niamh Griffin (@griffinniamh) February 18, 2023
"Keep the Banner Fascist Free" up from Ennis for #Ireland4All pic.twitter.com/qyrjzFIkvk— Niamh Griffin (@griffinniamh) February 18, 2023