Cork TD Holly Cairns confirms she will run for leadership of Social Democrats

Cork South West TD Holly Cairns has confirmed that she will run for the leadership of the Social Democrats. Picture: Moya Nolan

Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 12:22
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Cork South West TD Holly Cairns has confirmed that she will run for the leadership of the Social Democrats.

In a tweet this morning, Ms Cairns said: "I’m excited to announce that I am putting myself forward to be the next leader of the Social Democrats."

In response, Jennifer Whitmore, the Wicklow TD, put her full support behind Ms Cairns. Ms Whitmore said the Cork TD would make "an incredible leader" for the Social Democrats.

That leaves the party's housing spokesperson Cian O'Callaghan as the only undeclared TD. Dublin TD Gary Gannon had previously ruled himself out of the running.

The leadership contest was triggered after Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy announced on Wednesday that they will step down as co-leaders of the party.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin, both women said they are not leaving politics and plan to context the next general election.

The Irish Examinerreported last week that according to party sources, Ms Cairns has been approached internally about becoming the next leader and both Ms Shortall and Ms Murphy are happy with the move.

Ms Cairns has been a TD for Cork South-West since the 2020 general election.

She was a member of Cork County Council for the Bantry local electoral area from 2019 to 2020.

