It is widely expected that Cork TD Holly Cairns will be the main contender to succeed as party leader
Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy to step down as co-leaders of Social Democrats

Co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Roisin Shorthall. Picture: Paul Sharp/SHARPPIX

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 12:38
Ciara Phelan Political Correspondent

Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy are due to announce they will step down as co-leaders of the Social Democrats.

A party source has confirmed that a process will be put in place in order to put a new leader or leaders in place.

The party has said it will make a “significant announcement” at 3pm.

Both Ms Shortall and Murphy have been joint leaders of the Social Democrats since July 2015.

A party source said they expected all TDs would be running again in the next General Election. Ms Murphy was first elected to Dáil in 2005, following a by-election in Kildare North.

She is both co-leader and co-founder of the Social Democrats and is the party’s spokesperson on Justice, Enterprise, Trade and Employment as well as Transport.

Ms Shortall was first elected to the Dail in 1992, in the Dublin North West constituency.

In August 2022, she became the longest-serving female TD in the history of the State, overtaking Mary Harney.

She is the co-leader and co-founder of the Social Democrats and is party spokesperson on Health, Finance, and Public Expenditure and Reform.

Last year the co-leaders said they intended to lead the Social Democrats into the next general election.

It is widely expected that Cork TD Holly Cairns will be the main contender to succeed as party leader.

