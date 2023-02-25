Victims of domestic violence to be paid in full while out on leave

Victims of domestic violence are set to be paid in full while out on leave after the Government bowed to pressure from campaign groups.

As revealed in the Irish Examiner, the Government had been offering five days’ leave over 12 months but with only a partial payment, similar to sick pay. Victims would only have been entitled to 70% of their daily salary rate, capped at €110 per day.

However, advocacy groups, including Women's Aid, warned this would have put victims at risk as abusers sometimes monitor their victims' bank accounts and salary details. The changes on a victim's pay-slip could alert the perpetrator that they had not attended work as usual.

The groups also pointed out that losing 30% of their daily salary if taking the leave would create financial hardship for women and children given that they may be experiencing coercive control and are often subjected to financial abuse.

CEO of Women’s Aid Sarah Benson said it is in line with international best practice to pay domestic violence leave in full, as is the case in New Zealand, Italy, and Australia.

Yesterday, Justice Minister Simon Harris added his voice to the list of TDs calling for the proposed legislation to be reviewed by Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman to ensure the leave is given at full pay.

“I’m quite sure that this is an issue that the Department of Children will be considering carefully,” Mr Harris said.

“As the minister in Government with responsibility for coordinating our zero-tolerance strategy in relation to domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence, I think it’s really important, and I know this would be a view shared by Minister O’Gorman and colleagues across Government, that we listen very carefully to those working directly with victims and survivors of domestic abuse.”

Picture: Brian Lawless

Mr Harris said Women’s Aid had been in contact with him and Mr O’Gorman, who he said is “motivated fully by doing good in this space”.

Having listened to the concerns, Mr O’Gorman is now expected to bring forward amendments to the bill.

The legislation is due before the Seanad early next week, after which no further changes can be made.

A spokesperson for Mr O’Gorman confirmed he will bring amendments on the back of the advice from domestic violence service providers prior to a final decision being taken.

“The rate of pay is set by the minister upon enactment of the legislation,” the spokesperson said.

“A new right to paid domestic violence leave has been included in the Work-Life Balance Bill. If passed, Ireland will become one of the first countries in Europe to introduce such a right.”

Women’s Aid had argued that while it would be a small cohort of people in Ireland who would be availing of the leave, it was important to get it right.

It also highlighted that there was concern around confidentiality within the workplace, given that an employer would have to tell someone in HR to amend a person’s pay. Mr Harris agreed that this would increase the likelihood of a woman’s confidentiality being undermined.

“I know there are issues that will be taken very seriously by the Government and we will see them through,” Mr Harris said.

In backing changes to the legislation, Mr Harris joins a number of cross-party TDs who, as reported by the Irish Examiner, are concerned at risks posed to women’s safety.

Junior Minister Josepha Madigan said victims should get full pay as “it is not their fault”, while Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was “inappropriate” to align domestic violence leave with sick pay and it should be treated differently.