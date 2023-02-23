Ministers to discuss how to communicate with communities taking in refugees

A plan on how to communicate with communities taking in refugees is to be discussed by a Cabinet committee on Thursday.

Sources say that while the draft communications plan, which will be discussed by the Cabinet sub-committee on Ukraine, is still in its early drafting, it is "largely common sense" and will likely draw on national communications plans like those used during the covid pandemic.

Those involved are hopeful that a clearer communications plan will help to head off protests about the housing of refugees, a number of which have cited a lack of information in recent months.

Sources also said a number of protests or local objections had been held in locations where there were no plans to house refugees because, in part, of a lack of communication had allowed local rumours to grow.

It is hoped that a clearer communication channel and the use of locally well-known individuals will lead to private accommodation being made more available.

However, there is an acceptance at Government level that not every situation will have time to be completely communicated. Sources said that in some instances moves need to be made immediately and a full consultation is simply not possible.

They pointed out that the number of asylum seekers who are now without state-provided accommodation has reached 224. In total, 380 people who have arrived in Ireland since January 24 have not been offered accommodation by the State, but 156 have since found it.

Contracts ending

The meeting will be updated on efforts to secure accommodation for Ukrainians as some hotels near the end of their contracts with the State.

In total, Ireland has accommodated nearly 59,000 people in almost 700 locations and has enrolled almost 15,000 Ukrainians in schools and issued 56,000 medical cards. More than 13,000 beneficiaries of temporary protection have found employment here.

The meeting comes as the Dáil marked the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that Ireland's response is "unprecedented".

"As we have done throughout the year, the people of Ireland stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. We will continue to do so for as long as it takes. We are not a member of any military alliance, nor do we seek to join one, but we are not neutral in this war."

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin told the Dáil that the people of Ukraine are "part of the European family" and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said "Ireland will continue to stand with Ukraine in the spirit of freedom, peace, and hope for a better future".