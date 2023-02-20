Cost of living package will be 'targeted' and 'significant', says O'Brien 

The cost of living package to be unveiled to the Cabinet tomorrow will include very targeted measures, according to the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

He said some cost of living measures will be extended, but stressed: “They will be very targeted. We are also cognisant we are coming into the summer months and there may be less pressure on heating and electricity.”

However, speaking in Clonmel on Monday, the minister said it is important to already look ahead to next winter and be prepared.

He said: “Unfortunately what we see right now is the war in Ukraine isn’t going to end any day soon. That will continue pressures in relation to energy provision, no question.”

He said that the government will be “prudent” in what it does with respect to cost of living measures, but said: “What we announce this week will be significant.”

He added: “We would expect some of the measures to go by way of a Finance Bill.”

Pinergy prices

He welcomed today’s move by Pinergy to reduce prices, set to give the average customer approximately a cut of approximately 7% on their bills.

He said: “We have seen wholesale energy prices drop over the last number of months and it is about time those decreases were passed on to customers.”

He added: “Other energy providers, I am sure, will and should follow what Pinergy has done.”

Pinergy is the first provider to reduce energy bills since 2020, with a reduction of almost 9% due to come into effect from March 31 in a move that will save the average household around €183 a year. Prior to this announcement, Pinergy was the most expensive provider in the market and it still remains higher than market-leader Electric Ireland even after this cut, according to Bonkers.ie.

Mr O'Brien was speaking in Clonmel ahead of officially opening the Kickham Barracks Plaza, a project carried out under the Government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF). Later today, the minister will also visit various housing developments in Tipperary.