Cost-of-living supports will be 'considerably less' than Budget

Government leaders will meet this evening to sign off on a package of cost-of-living supports which will be “considerably less” than those provided in the Budget.

A bonus child welfare payment is still on the cards, however, the Government is eager to provide targeted supports to those who are struggling with rising costs.

The special 9% Vat rate for hospitality is expected to be scrapped, which would provide the State with €400m, while cuts to petrol and diesel will be phased out in coming months.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said her priority is to protect older people, people with disabilities, carers, as well as working families with children. It is expected this will come in the form of another bonus for those on social protection payments. However, the Government still has to decide on the level of additional payments.

Ms Humphreys said: “We did have a very comprehensive package of measures for Budget 2023.

And I want to be honest, I want to be straight with people, that the scale of these measures will be considerably less.

“But, having said that, we will be able to give that helping hand to those that need it most,” Ms Humphreys told RTÉ News.

While an extra energy credit has not been ruled out, it is likely the Government would wait until the autumn to apply this.

The final measures will be signed off on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin spokesperson on housing Eoin Ó Broin has said the Government must provide security to renters by extending the eviction ban.

“When the current ban was introduced in November, we told the Government they needed to use the breathing space provided to introduce a series of emergency measures including increasing and accelerating the delivery of social homes," he said.

“Unfortunately the Government chose not to do this, meaning many renters now face the prospect of being made homeless at the end of next month.”

Sinn Féin has tabled a motion calling on Government to extend the eviction ban until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin travelled to Brussels last night to meet EU chief Brexit negotiator Maroš Šefčovič.

Mr Martin will attend a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council this morning, where it is expected he will discuss the developments around Brexit protocols with his counterparts.

Speculation is mounting that a final deal will be struck which would overcome the protocol impasse. However, former British prime minister Boris Johnson sparked jitters, suggesting dropping the controversial Protocol Bill, which would allow the UK to unilaterally axe parts of the treaty, would be a “great mistake”.

Mr Martin will also meet with the foreign minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the EU’s support, including a tenth sanctions package.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, he said: “The Council’s discussion is particularly important, given it takes place in the week of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s barbaric, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“The EU’s support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people remains unwavering, and we will continue to work together to push back against Russia’s aggression.”

EU ministers will also discuss climate and energy diplomacy as they look to ensure a successful outcome to COP28, consider the EU’s response to developments in Afghanistan and Iran, and meet with Moldovan deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Nicu Popescu.