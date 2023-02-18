Varadkar to 'stay in touch' with von der Leyen as protocol deal looms

European Commission President Ursula von der Leven briefed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ahead of her meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 11:37
Elaine Loughlin

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken with European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen as a deal on the Brexit protocol is on the cusp of closure.

President von der Leyen briefed the Taoiseach on the state-of-play in negotiations between the EU and the UK, ahead of her meeting today with UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

It comes after Mr Sunak flew to Belfast on Thursday night to meet with all of the political parties in Northern Ireland and brief them on the negotiations. He then travelled to Munich where he is due to speak with a number of his EU counterparts over the weekend.

Mr Varadkar expressed his strong wish to see a positive outcome that provides a new foundation for relations between the EU and the UK. Most importantly, he hoped for an agreement that can pave the way for restoration of the institutions under the Good Friday Agreement.

They agreed to stay in close touch in coming days as matters progress.

Varadkar 'quietly confident' that Northern Ireland Protocol deal will be reached soon
DUP leader 'hopeful' deal can be done on Protocol but insists work remains
Taoiseach: 'Nothing ruled out' on reopening Mid-West A&Es
Brexit

Rishi Sunak: 'More work to do' before Northern Ireland Protocol deal is reached

