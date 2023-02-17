'I kept thinking that there was something wrong with me': Move to ban conversion therapy moves step closer

The Government has moved a step closer to banning conversion therapy after a study from Trinity College called the practice "traumatising", "destructive", "anxiety-provoking", "horrendous", "harmful" and "damaging".

In one example in the Government-commissioned study from the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Trinity College Dublin, a participant says of conversion therapy: "It left me with trauma, from which I am still attempting to heal, it destroyed my self-worth, my sense of self and my health."

Conversion therapy refers to any form of treatment proposed to change a person's sexual orientation or to suppress a person's gender identity. A cross-party all-island coalition calling for it to be legally banned launched in April.

The report adds that many participants felt religious pressure to undergo treatments.

"Some of the participants were raised in an environment that was not LGBTI+ friendly and they themselves subscribed to the belief that they were somehow broken and needed to be ‘cured’ or ‘fixed’. This desperation to be ‘straight’ or heterosexual was often fuelled by the belief that their religious values and their ‘different’ sexual orientation or gender identity were incompatible."

One person says that their therapist had told them that their gender dysphoria "made no sense and wasn’t possible", and another spoke of how a teacher offered help with their "confusion".

In the survey comments, respondents said that they suffered trauma, attempted suicide, and felt as if they had failed.

'It was the worst time of my life'

One said: "It was the worst time of my life, I kept thinking that there was something wrong with me, and every time I had thoughts that were not according to the religion’s point of view I would pray that it would go away and I would be 'normal'."

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman said that the report brings a full ban on the practice a step closer.

“Conversion practices are cruel processes, rooted in shame and stigma, which seek to change a person’s sexual orientation or their gender identity. The impact of which can have long-lasting harmful consequences on a person, especially those who are subjected to such dangerous practices at a young age.

"Every LGBTI+ person deserves to feel safe from harm in Ireland, be accepted for who they are, and be supported to live full and equal lives. That is why the Government is moving to introduce a ban on conversion practices, which seek to further prejudice and suppress the lives of LGBTI+ people, and place shame on our difference.

"I welcome the research published today which represents an important step towards legislating for a ban on conversion practices. Legislating to prohibit conversion practices is a continuance of the State’s assertion of the equal dignity of LGBTI+ persons and is a priority for me.”

Commenting on the report, LGBT Ireland’s Policy and Research Manager Pádraig Rice said: “The report published today confirms what we already knew — that conversion practices are harmful, dangerous and should be outlawed.

"The Government must urgently act on this report and introduce legislation to ban conversion practices in Ireland — in line with the commitment contained in the Programme for Government.”