Niamh Bhreathnach: Minister responsible for abolishing college fees dies aged 77

Tributes have poured in for former education minister Niamh Bhreathnach who has passed away at the age of 77.

Ms Bhreathnach was responsible for abolishing third-level education fees in 1996.

A former Labour Party TD for Dún Laoghaire, she was appointed as a senior minister on her first day in the Dáil.

Paying tribute to Ms Bhreathnach, President Michael D Higgins said her time in office has left an extraordinary legacy of educational reform.

During her time as education minister, Ms Bhreatnach also introduced the RSE (Relationships and Sexuality Education) programme, which provoked controversy at the time.

“It is with a deep sense of sadness that so many people, former colleagues and particularly those who will have benefited from the inclusive reforms she initiated in terms of our education system, will have learnt of the death of Niamh Bhreathnach,” President Higgins said in a statement.

“Niamh became Minister for Education on the same day that I became Minister for Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht and we were two of a number of people appointed to first Ministries on that day.

“I can recall that we were all possessed of a great sense of anxiety that we must take our opportunity to get changes done and Niamh set about that task with gusto.

“Niamh was the first Labour politician to hold the post of Minister for Education, something which had historical significance in its own right. In her time in office she would go on to leave an extraordinary legacy of educational reform.

“That legacy includes the abolition of third-level undergraduate tuition fees and significant increases in education spending, the introduction of the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme, and making the Transition Year Programme available to all second-level schools, any of which one their own would reflect a significant term of office,” President Higgins added.

Ms Bhreathnach was born in 1945 and was one of five daughters born to Breandán Bhreathnach and Lena Donnellan.

“There is no doubt that Niamh was influenced in her public service by the work of her parents, Breandán and Lena, both of whom worked as civil servants,” President Higgins said.

“May I express my deepest sympathies to her husband, Tom Ferris, to her children Clíodhna and Macdara, and to all her wider family and many friends.”