Government paves way for parents who use childminders to get State subsidies 

The Government has paved the way for parents who use childminders to receive state subsidies.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman has received Cabinet approval for proposals that would change the legal status of childminders. That would make possible the future regulation of childminders, and allow parents who use them to access the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) in the future.

At present, those whose children attend creches can avail of the NCS, but those who use childminders cannot. It is estimated there are 15,000 childminders in Ireland, but fewer than 100 registered.

Mr O'Gorman also secured Government approval to bring forward legislative amendments in relation to the enforcement powers of the Tusla Early Years Inspectorate.

The proposals brought to Cabinet by the Minister aim to ensure that Tusla has the appropriate enforcement powers to address serious non-compliance with regulations by early learning and childcare services, and that parents have access to information in relation to the quality of those services.

The proposals arise from a review of the enforcement powers of the regulator which was instigated in 2019, following an RTÉ Investigates programme that made allegations of serious and significant breaches of regulations in three early learning and childcare services.

Tusla's new powers would allow it to close unregistered early learning and childcare services, to temporarily suspend registered services where there are concerns about significant risk to children, to share information on enforcement action with parents, to place some additional enforcement measures on a legislative footing, and to introduce a “Fit Person” regulation.

Mr O'Gorman said that the move will address the exemption from regulation of childminders and extend the NCS.

This will pave the way for the introduction of appropriate and proportionate childminder-specific regulations in the future. Importantly, it will also pave the way to open up the National Childcare Scheme to childminders, extending subsidies under this scheme to families who use childminders.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, meanwhile, told the Government that the situation in emergency departments has stabilised. He told Cabinet that the number of patients on trolleys was down by 5.2% the week from January 18-24, compared to the previous week.

This is the third consecutive week to show a decrease in weekly trolley numbers as the pressures of Covid, flu, and RSV recede. However, the Cabinet was told that large numbers of emergency department attendances are still expected.

Mr Donnelly also got approval for the establishment of an interdepartmental working group to examine the rising costs of health-related claims; the group’s terms of reference; and the appointment of Dr Rhona Mahony as independent chair.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien got Government agreement to notify the President of the nomination by the Chief Justice of Ms Justice Marie Baker as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission which is set to be established in the coming days.