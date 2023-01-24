€50m fund for communities supporting Ukrainians to be unveiled today

Details of a €50m fund for communities that have "stepped up to the plate" in supporting Ukrainian refugees are to be announced today.

Local communities are to receive funding to refurbish sports clubs, upgrade playgrounds, parks and walkways as well as enhance school or parish facilities that are open to the wider community after hours or on weekends.

Minister for Rural and Community Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State Joe O’Brien, will today set out the details of the multi-million Community Recognition Fund, that will also be used to purchase equipment for local clubs, festivals, music and arts organisations.

Minister of State Joe O’Brien. Picture: Damien Storan

The initiative, is the first of its kind, is designed to specifically support communities across the country that have welcomed and are hosting families and citizens from Ukraine and other countries.

The funding will be allocated based on the number of new arrivals to each local authority area in recognition of those towns and villages that have make particular efforts in housing Ukrainians and international protection applicants.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will today seek Cabinet approval to draft legislation to abolish public hospital adult in-patient charges.

It was announced on budget day that the charges would end in April of this year and this legislation will be required to do this.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will today seek Cabinet approval to draft legislation to abolish public hospital adult in-patient charges. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Patients currently can face a charge of €80 per day with an annual cap of a maximum of 10 days or €800.

It follows on from the abolishment of charges for children under the age of 16 which came into force last year.

Separately, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak had what was described as a "good conversation" by telephone yesterday afternoon.

They discussed a range of issues including restoring the democratic Institutions in Northern Ireland, the ongoing EU-UK negotiations on the Protocol, and British-Irish relations more broadly.

Both recognised the importance of the ongoing engagement between the EU and the UK on the protocol.

The Taoiseach repeated the need for a solution which avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland and protects the integrity of the single market.

They spoke about the positive cooperation between the EU, UK and US in responding to the war on Ukraine, and the Taoiseach recognised the UK’s leadership role on the matter.

Finally, Mr Varadkar reiterated our concerns about the UK’s Legacy legislation and the impact of the proposed introduction of Electronic Travel Authorisation on third-country nations travelling across the border.