Martin expresses confidence in Donohoe as Sipo row rumbles on

"He's spoken to me over the weekend, and I'm satisfied with what he has said to me,” said Tánaiste Micheál Martin.
Embattled minister Paschal Donohoe is facing questions over services used for his 2016 and 2020 general electon campaigns. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Tánaiste has expressed confidence in Paschal Donohoe and says that he should remain in his role as minister for public expenditure and reform.

It comes as it is revealed that the company owned by Michael Stone, Designer Group, was never registered as a corporate donor with Sipo.  

Designer Group owner Michael Stone. Picture: James Horan /RollingNews.ie
Mr Donohoe is set to address the Dáil for a second time on Tuesday in relation to discrepancies in his 2016 general election returns. He is also expected to address issues discovered with his 2020 returns early this week. 

While Mr Donohoe is coming under pressure from the Opposition, he has received the backing of his Coalition partners. 

Speaking on RTÉ Radio on Sunday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that he does not believe Mr Donohoe breached ethics legislation and will clarify the situation on Tuesday. However, he would not be drawn on whether Mr Donohoe plans to bring new information to the Dáil on Tuesday when he will appear before the House.

He's spoken to me over the weekend, and I'm satisfied with what he has said to me,” said Mr Martin.

Sinn Féin's public expenditure spokesperson Mairéad Farrell said that Mr Donohoe needs to answer whether he was aware that the business which carried out the 2016 erection of posters was not on the Sipo register of corporate donors.

"When he accepted this donation, did he check with Sipo if they were on the registered list of corporate donors?," Ms Farrell asked.

A spokesperson for Mr Donohoe said: "The minister takes all issues under consideration seriously and will deal with matters in the House on Tuesday."

