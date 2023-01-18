Paschal Donohoe to address Dáil over expenses controversy 

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe will address the Dáil at 5pm on Wednesday.

Mr Donohoe has been under pressure to explain the particulars of his 2016 General Election expenses following the revelation that he had not declared the donation of services worth just under €1,100.

The minister will make his statement during the Government Business section of today's Dáil proceedings.

The statement marks a tumultuous beginning of the Dáil term for the Government, after the resignation of now former junior minister Damien English last week and as the senior Fine Gael minister comes under pressure to explain himself.

Over the weekend it emerged that Mr Donohoe had not declared a payment made by an individual to six people to hang up his election posters ahead of the 2016 general election.

The minister said he had believed the services were voluntary, but has learned in recent weeks that they were paid for, to the value of €917.

Mr Donohoe also admitted to learning in 2017 that a corporate van had been used to hang up posters, worth an estimated €140, which had not been declared as an election expense.

The minister apologised for the error, and said he had made a submission to amend his official expenses declaration.

He has also argued that the expenses are within rules on maximum expenses allowed during a general election campaign.

Ethics watchdog Sipo is reviewing the matter, with Mr Donohoe saying he would consider the consequences after a decision is made.

Mr Donohoe has also recused himself from making decisions on ethics legislation and Sipo, which he is in charge of as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

Government ministers have backed their colleague, arguing that he has explained his actions and that the matter lies with Sipo.