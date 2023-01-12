Junior minister Damien English resigns over failure to properly declare property interest

Junior Fine Gael minister Damien English has resigned over a failure to properly declare a property interest.

In a statement issued this morning, he said he informed the Taoiseach last night of his decision to resign as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Referring to an article on the Ditch website, he said questions were raised about his planning application from 14 years ago.

“I reviewed this application, made in 2008, and it is clear to me that I failed to inform Meath County Council about ownership of my house in Castlemartin. This was wrong, not up to the standard required and I apologise for doing so,” he said.

“I would like to thank the people of Meath West for their ongoing support as their TD. I will continue to serve them and work hard on their behalf in the constituency,” he said in a statement.

He said he wanted to thank the Taoiseach and parliamentary colleagues for their support during my time as Minister of State.

“I will continue to support the Taoiseach and colleagues in Government as they continue to deliver on the programme for Government. I would like to recognise the support and sacrifice of Laura and my family at all times.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Mr English offered him his resignation as Minister of State for Employment Affairs, Business and Retail last night.

“He informed me that 14 years ago, when applying for planning permission, he made a declaration to Meath County Council that was not correct,” he said.

"It was his view given the circumstances that his position was not tenable. I agreed and accepted his resignation,” the Taoiseach said.

Mr English is the second junior minister to resign from office over a failure to properly declare property interests.

Fianna Fail’s Robert Troy, who was also based at the Department of Enterprise, resigned last summer having been engulfed in controversy over his property interests.