Taoiseach to get legal advice on Damien English's failure to declare property interest

Mr Varadkar said that he will seek legal advice on whether the now-former Fine Gael junior minister has breached any planning law
Taoiseach to get legal advice on Damien English's failure to declare property interest

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (pictured) also said Mr English has paid the ultimate price and it was not necessary for him to also resign as a TD.

Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 18:30
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will seek legal advice on whether Fine Gael TD Damien English has breached any planning laws.

Mr Varadkar was speaking to reporters in Belfast following a meeting with all five parties in Northern Ireland. Mr English resigned as minister of state at the Department of Enterprise over a failure to properly declare a property interest.

He did not disclose that he already owned a house in Castlemartin, Co. Meath, when making a planning application to Meath County Council to build a one-off rural home in Cookstown in Kells, Co. Meath.

The law requires that anyone wishing to apply to build a one-off home must declare that they do not already own a home or have owned a home in the past in which they have resided.

When asked if Mr English breached any planning laws and whether Meath County Council should open an investigation into the matter, Mr Varadkar said it was not for him to say and that he is not an expert in planning law.

Mr Varadkar said it is a matter for the local authority. However, Mr Varadkar went on to say that he will seek legal advice on whether the now-former Fine Gael junior minister has breached any planning law.

“I want to be very clear that when it comes to any breach of planning law or any other law it’s not the government that has a decision on it,” Mr Varadkar added.

Mr Varadkar also said Mr English has paid the ultimate price and it was not necessary for him to also resign as a TD.

The Taoiseach said politicians have to adhere to certain standards and while tendering his resignation to him last night, Mr Varadkar said Mr English “took the view that he hadn’t met those standards”.

Read More

Daniel McConnell: Fall of Damien English inevitable and robs Varadkar of momentum

More in this section

Martin says Government doesn't have transparency issues after Damien English resignation Martin says Government doesn't have transparency issues after Damien English resignation
Brexit Warning that EU and UK not close to protocol deal as political talks take place
Mary Lou McDonald interview Mary Lou McDonald says her exclusion from protocol meeting was 'a bad decision'
PoliticsPlace: MeathPerson: Damien EnglishPerson: Leo Varadkar
<p>Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaks to the media outside Hillsborough Castle after a meeting with Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)</p>

‘Not wise’ to invite Mary Lou McDonald to NI Protocol meeting — Heaton-Harris

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.213 s