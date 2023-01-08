Varadkar to meet housing stakeholders after record 11,542 in emergency accommodation

The Taoiseach is to hold a high-level summit with housing stakeholders next week in a bid to improve the Government's Housing for All strategy.

It comes as homeless figures hit another new record, with 11,542 people in emergency homeless accommodation in November.

This is the fifth consecutive month that homeless figures have reached a record high, despite a temporary eviction ban being in place.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien have now written to housing bodies, construction representatives, industry experts, academics and charities asking them to attend a half-day Housing for All stakeholder conference next Tuesday.

An email sent to stakeholders said the objective of the conference is to get input on "how delivery of the Housing for All strategy can be accelerated or enhanced".

It is understood that the conference, which will take place in the Department of An Taoiseach, will include break-out sessions, with each group asked to come back with up for five suggestions for how the Government's current housing policy can be improved or the delivery of housing increased.

The latest Homeless Report released by the Department of Housing on Friday evening, reveals that there were 8,048 adults and 3,494 children who needed emergency beds in November.

In Dublin there were 5,655 adults in homeless accommodation, with a further 513 Cork and 82 in Kerry.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, described the latest figures as "disappointing" but said we cannot afford to be downbeat or frustrated as there are too many people in need of solutions.

“Short-term, we need to ramp up the swift and sustainable delivery of social housing – utilising every opportunity, including bringing vacant and derelict properties back into use as new homes," he said.

Wayne Stanley, executive director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, said a figure of 11,542 people living in emergency accommodation only a year ago seemed unthinkable.

He said the actions taken while the current eviction ban is in place will go a long way to defining what can be achieved in homelessness in the coming year.

"We need to see more innovation in housing provision in 2023. We welcome the focus on rapid build homes and will be calling on Government to ensure that innovation in this area is driven forward."

Labour housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan said the sharp increase in people living in homelessness now requires an emergency focus.

She said: "The Minister should publish each month for the duration of the eviction ban, figures from local authorities how many tenants in situ schemes have been completed, how many are currently being processed and outline reasons why they do not go ahead. It is deeply distressing to learn distraction and a lack of government focus on this issue has increased homelessness by 27% from the same period last year."