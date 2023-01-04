Decision of Galway-based councillor to resign is 'appropriate'

The Social Democrats have said the decision of its Galway-based councillor Owen Hanley to resign is “appropriate”.

Mr Hanley, a Galway City councillor, announced his resignation following recent allegations made about him online.

Announcing his decision to step down on Facebook, Mr Hanley stated he believed resigning was the “correct thing” to do.

Allegations have been made on social media about the Social Democrats politician.

In his resignation announcement, Mr Hanley described the allegations as “very serious matters” which will “take a considerable length of time to be investigated fully by the appropriate authorities".

He added that he does not intend to make any further comment in relation to the matter.

The party confirmed his resignation in a statement issued on Wednesday.

It said: “Owen Hanley has resigned from Galway City Council after certain allegations were made on social media in recent days.”

The party said it believes it is appropriate that Mr Hanley has resigned and these allegations are thoroughly investigated.

“When the party first learned of allegations, the whip was removed from Mr Hanley and he has now resigned his membership of the Social Democrats,” it said.

The party said it notified the relevant statutory authorities charged with investigating these allegations as soon as it became aware of them.

“The party takes allegations of this nature extremely seriously and has at all times strictly adhered to our statutory obligations,” the statement concluded.