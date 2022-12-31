Garda station in O'Connell Street will help ease crime in capital, says Varadkar 

The Government is committed to fighting crime on the streets of Dublin, the Taoiseach has said, with a Garda station on O'Connell Street set to open in the coming months.

Leo Varadkar said he has met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and assured him of the Government's support for additional resources.

A number of recent high-profile incidents — including unrest in Rathkeale in Limerick and the ramming of a Garda car in Dublin's Cherry Orchard — have prompted questions about the level of Garda resourcing.

Mr Varadkar said he asked the Garda chief for ways in which the Government can better support the gardaí and Mr Harris had been "quite reassuring" on the issue of recruitment.

"[It] did slow down a lot during the pandemic for obvious reasons and he’s confident that that can speed up in 2023. We have a budget, I think, for about 1,000 recruits in 2023 and that doesn’t mean 1,000 extra gardai, of course, because you have to take account for retirements, but it will mean more gardaí."

The Taoiseach said there is also a budget for increased Garda staff "so I’m very keen to assist the Minister for Justice and the Commissioner in making sure that we meet those targets for the next year.

"That means more gardaí available to keep our communities safe and strong and the provision of Garda staff frees up uniformed gardaí as well."

Greater visibility of gardaí

Asked about specific measures that will be taken in the new year, Mr Varadkar said an additional Garda station in the heart of the capital will mean greater visibility of gardaí.

An RTÉ Prime Time report on the problem of crime on O'Connell Street has prompted calls for greater presence of gardaí from local businesses.

Mr Varadkar said that will happen and he is aiming to pass the Policing, Security, and Community Safety Bill.

“We’ll have the new Garda station on O’Connell Street of course, in probably March or April of next year and that will mean a greater, more permanent presence in that part of the city, which I think will be very welcome.

“And in terms of protecting gardaí, I’m very keen to have that legislation through on body cameras because that can obviously help in terms of the prosecution of people who have committed crimes but also it can enhance the safety of gardaí.

I’ve been appalled to see the level of aggression and violence against members of the gardai in recent times.

“I don’t know whether it’s gotten worse or not but it’s bad and we want to do everything we can to support them.”

The Taoiseach also said he expects Justice Minister Simon Harris to give the role "equal priority" in the six months that he holds the portfolio.

Mr Harris was the Minister for Higher and Further Education until the reshuffle earlier this month saw Justice added to his duties with Helen McEntee on maternity leave.

“That is not a caretaker role, I need him to give it his full attention and equal attention as he will for his other ministry and I know he will do that."