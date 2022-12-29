Government to help fund extra security measures for politicians 

The Government is to help fund extra security measures for politicians as it emerged newly appointed junior minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has been harassed by a second man.

Ms MacNeill has revealed that gardaí have begun a personal security review and have visited this man who has been constantly contacting her.

This is just two months after a 43-year-old man was given a suspended one-year sentence after pleading guilty to harassing the Fine Gael TD.

The Irish Examiner has learned the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform is already considering approval for funding which would help pay for additional security measures for a number of politicians. That is on foot of recommendations by gardaí following “concerning cases” raised by TDs, senators and staff members.

In her first interview since being appointed Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Ms MacNeill said she had reported a number of incidents since her court case.

This includes a disturbing letter sent to her from an unknown person in recent weeks as well as the repeated contacts from the man whom gardaí have now visited.

'Ongoing issues'

She said there have been “ongoing issues” which have sparked a Garda security review and authorities have been managing it.

“I’m not sure the other TDs in my constituency, all of whom are men, have the same additional challenges that I have. I asked the local chief [superintendent] if it is everyone that gets this and he was very clear it was not,” she said.

Ms MacNeill said the Ceann Comhairle and the Houses of the Oireachtas commission had assessed security questions raised by TDs after Ms MacNeill’s court case first came to light.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl told the Irish Examiner a draft scheme has been prepared which could see the Oireachtas financially support the installation of security measures for TDs.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said there had been an extensive engagement process arising from complaints from a number of TDs and there were a number of “concerning cases”. On foot of this, discussions were held with gardaí and social media companies.

However, he said the funding was subject to approval from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform. He was critical there has not been a “rapid response” from the department.

The Ceann Comhairle said the security measure introduced for each TD would depend on individual circumstances and what gardaí have recommended.

In September, a man in his 40s was arrested after a car crashed through the electric gates of the family home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“Whether it be an alarm or an alert or whether they need [additional security] at their home or at their constituency office. We’re looking at a scheme whereby the Houses of Oireachtas would make a contribution towards the cost of these measures in circumstances where gardaí have formally recommended them for certain deputies.”

He said the issue of how many TDs would be covered with additional security was not yet known.

Something needs to be done, it is intolerable and we can’t, in a democracy, allow it. It was clear from the consultation process that female members are far, far more likely to be victims of intimidation than male members.”

The Ceann Comhairle also said following discussions with social media companies, there has been a trial of a liaison system set up with some social media platforms in cases where incidents need to be reported.

Ms MacNeill said she tried not to let the incidents impact her home or work life but said her family probably would have a strong reaction to it.

In her victim impact statement to the court last May, Ms Carroll MacNeill said she was in the middle of a general election campaign when she received the messages and it left her with "a cold sense of dread" while canvassing.

Gerard Culhane, from Marian Place, Glin, Co Limerick, sent 13 messages, including three sexually explicit videos to Ms MacNeill between January and March 2020.

There have been a number of security issues with other TDs.

In September, a man in his 40s was arrested after a car crashed through the electric gates of the family home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny. He described it as a “bizarre” and “traumatic” experience for his wife, who was home alone at the time.

The incident was captured on CCTV, which was installed after a previous incident at his home in 2019, when his car was set on fire.