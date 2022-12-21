Carroll MacNeill and O'Donnell are big winners in reshuffle

Fine Gael TDs Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Kieran O’Donnell were the big winners in the junior minister reshuffle following their call up from the backbenches.

Ms Carroll MacNeill has been appointed as junior finance minister, working under Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath, in the Government's reshuffle of junior ministers.

Mr O’Donnell was appointed to the Department of Housing as local government minister and expressed his “honour” at being appointed.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed Minister of State at Dept of Housing with responsibility for Local Government and planning. Really looking forward to challenge & working with Minister Darragh O’Brien. I will continue to ensure Limerick City Constituency receives priority it deserves,” he tweeted.

The pair replaced Colm Brophy and Frank Feighan, who were informed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that their services were no longer required.

Peter Burke, the outgoing local government minister, was the big winner having been appointed to the coveted role of European Affairs minister. He will accompany Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to all European Council summits and will be one of Ireland’s most high profile figures on the EU scene now.

Outgoing Fianna Fáil minister for EU affairs Thomas Byrne will take up the coveted role of Minister for Sport, which is responsible for allocating sports capital grants every year, while Anne Rabbitte will remain on as Disability Minister.

Tánaiste Michael Martin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan TD with newly appointed Ministers of State at Government Buildings this afternoon. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Her portfolio is moving from the Department of Health to the Department of Children and Equality next year.

Fianna Fáil’s Minister of State for Older People and Mental Health Mary Butler has been reappointed to the same role and Fine Gael Kildare North TD Martin Heydon will remain on as Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture.

Limerick’s Niall Collins was reappointed junior minister at the Department of Further and Higher Education.

Green Minister for Community Development and Charities Joe O’Brien is to be named as Minister of State for Integration, carrying out the role in addition to his current role. This new role will involve coordinating the Government’s response to the refugee crisis brought about by the war in Ukraine.

Josepha Madigan has been reappointed as Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion and as a result, her constituency colleague Neale Richmond has lost out. Mr Richmond was informed by Mr Varadkar that he lost out because he could not drop Ms Madigan, sources have said.

New Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton is also the new Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy.

The Government previously appointed Jack Chambers as Minister for International & Road Transport & Logistics at the Department of Transport, as well as Minister for Postal Policy at the Department of the Environment.

Not appointed

As for the two TDs who are being dropped from the lineup of junior ministers, Mr Brophy, a TD for Dublin South West, was reportedly told on Tuesday night that he was not being re-appointed as Junior Trade Minister and he in turn informed supporters of the news.

In a statement to local radio station Midwest News, former drugs minister Frank Feighan confirmed that he was grateful for his appointment in 2020 but it is the end of the road for him as minister.

Mr Feighan was Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and National Drug Strategy.

He thanked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin for affording him the opportunity to serve in the position.

He said it was a privilege and an honour for him to serve the people of Ireland during one of the most challenging public health emergencies in our history and to be part of the political team that was tasked with formulating the nation’s response to the pandemic.

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin ruled himself out of contention citing family reasons.

Mr Griffin had been the deputy whip in the last government and had been tipped as a potential for promotion to the Chief Whip's role.

“It is with regret that I am unable to take on a ministerial position at this particular time due to family reasons. I will continue to carry out my duties as a TD for Kerry with commitment and dedication,” he said.