Gardaí will have resources to provide 'effective policing', pledges Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told a meeting with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon the Government would ensure the service has what it needs in terms of resources, personnel and legislation
Gardaí will have resources to provide 'effective policing', pledges Varadkar

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris had a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Monday. Picture Colin Keegan/ Collins 

Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 17:54
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Leo Varadkar has assured Garda Commissioner Drew Harris the force will have the resources it needs to provide “effective policing”.

The new Taoiseach held his first face-to-face meeting with the commissioner since taking up office on Saturday.

Mr Varadkar and his team met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon on Monday evening to discuss national security and policing priorities, and how the Government can best continue to assist An Garda Síochána in its duties.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting the Government would ensure the service has what it needs to provide effective policing, in terms of resources, personnel and legislation.

As well as a discussion on national security issues, the Taoiseach touched in particular on the Government’s priority of stronger, safer communities, a spokesman said.

More in this section

Taoiseach attends Christmas lunch for Ukrainians Varadkar 'to take ownership' of housing and climate change
Liam Cosgrave funeral NI Protocol issues can be fixed ahead of Good Friday Agreement landmark – Ahern
Fianna Fáil pushing to keep 'good news' sports ministry role Fianna Fáil pushing to keep 'good news' sports ministry role
Person: Leo VaradkarPerson: Drew HarrisOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
US special envoy to Northern Ireland

JFK's grandnephew appointed Special Envoy to the North

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s