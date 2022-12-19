Gardaí will have resources to provide 'effective policing', pledges Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has assured Garda Commissioner Drew Harris the force will have the resources it needs to provide “effective policing”.
The new Taoiseach held his first face-to-face meeting with the commissioner since taking up office on Saturday.
Mr Varadkar and his team met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon on Monday evening to discuss national security and policing priorities, and how the Government can best continue to assist An Garda Síochána in its duties.
Mr Varadkar told the meeting the Government would ensure the service has what it needs to provide effective policing, in terms of resources, personnel and legislation.
As well as a discussion on national security issues, the Taoiseach touched in particular on the Government’s priority of stronger, safer communities, a spokesman said.