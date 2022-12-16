Sinn Féin will not nominate Mary Lou McDonald as Taoiseach tomorrow

The party has called for a general election, insisting a change in the office of Taoiseach will not change policy
Sinn Féin will not nominate Mary Lou McDonald as Taoiseach tomorrow

Mary Lou Mc Donald in her office at Leinster House. Photograph: Moya Nolan

Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 20:11
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Sinn Féin will not nominate Mary Lou McDonald as Taoiseach on Saturday.

The party has decided not to put its leader forward for a Dáil vote, saying that the change of government will not lead to a change in policy and that a general election is needed.

Leo Varadkar will be nominated to replace Micheál Martin as Taoiseach after Mr Martin tenders his resignation to President Michael D Higgins tomorrow morning.

Mr Varadkar will then return to Áras an Uachtarain before appointing a Cabinet.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: “Sinn Féin’s Oireachtas group met this evening and endorsed a proposal from the party leader not to nominate for the position of Taoiseach tomorrow. Nothing will change until we have a change of government. 

"Arising from tomorrow’s Dáil proceedings, there will be no change in policy and no change in the ability of this government to deal properly with the issues we are facing. We need a general election, not a rotation in the office of Taoiseach from Fianna Fáil to Fine Gael.

“The failures of this government, on housing in particular, are inexcusable. We are now seeing the impact of the housing crisis on health, on education and on the economy.

“It is time for a government that delivers the homes and public services that people need. These parties have had a century. They are out of touch and it is time for change.” 

Ms McDonald was nominated for the role in June 2020 on the day that Micheál Martin took office.

Read More

Daniel McConnell: Varadkar needs to deliver change to a broken system

More in this section

Micheál Martin says critics of planning reforms need to 'calm it' Micheál Martin says critics of planning reforms need to 'calm it'
Dowdall was a 'black swan' in Sinn Féin, says Mary Lou McDonald Dowdall was a 'black swan' in Sinn Féin, says Mary Lou McDonald
Northern Ireland Assembly election Rishi Sunak to visit Northern Ireland amid Stormont political crisis
PoliticsTaoiseachSinn FéinPerson: Mary Lou McDonaldOrganisation: Sinn Féin
Sinn Féin will not nominate Mary Lou McDonald as Taoiseach tomorrow

Paul Hosford: No backslapping or flash on Martin's last day as Taoiseach

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s