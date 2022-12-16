Sinn Féin will not nominate Mary Lou McDonald as Taoiseach tomorrow

Sinn Féin will not nominate Mary Lou McDonald as Taoiseach on Saturday.

The party has decided not to put its leader forward for a Dáil vote, saying that the change of government will not lead to a change in policy and that a general election is needed.

Leo Varadkar will be nominated to replace Micheál Martin as Taoiseach after Mr Martin tenders his resignation to President Michael D Higgins tomorrow morning.

Mr Varadkar will then return to Áras an Uachtarain before appointing a Cabinet.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: “Sinn Féin’s Oireachtas group met this evening and endorsed a proposal from the party leader not to nominate for the position of Taoiseach tomorrow. Nothing will change until we have a change of government.

"Arising from tomorrow’s Dáil proceedings, there will be no change in policy and no change in the ability of this government to deal properly with the issues we are facing. We need a general election, not a rotation in the office of Taoiseach from Fianna Fáil to Fine Gael.

“The failures of this government, on housing in particular, are inexcusable. We are now seeing the impact of the housing crisis on health, on education and on the economy.

“It is time for a government that delivers the homes and public services that people need. These parties have had a century. They are out of touch and it is time for change.”

Ms McDonald was nominated for the role in June 2020 on the day that Micheál Martin took office.