O'Gorman against splitting department to cope with Ukraine refugee crisis

The Children's Minister is strongly opposed to any "hiving off" of responsibilities from his department but wants to see a junior minister appointed to deal with the Ukrainian response.

Roderic O'Gorman has also revealed that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly approached him to provide advice on how to deal with a sudden crisis having dealt with the Covid pandemic.

"Minister Donnelly has spoken to me in terms of equipping a department to rise to a sudden crisis and his his insight there was really useful," Mr O'Gorman said.

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin on Thursday said that there is now is a "general idea" of the shape of the new cabinet, but no final decisions have yet been made about specific positions. “We have had broad discussions in terms of the process.

"Obviously, the programme for government is the glue that holds the three parties together - that’s the mandate we have to implement and that’s what we are going to do," Mr Martin said.

The three party leaders are due to meet on Monday, when it is expected the allocation of individual portfolios will be hammered out.

However, there has been speculation that changes may be made within the Department of Children which has responsibility for everything from direct provision to the mother and baby homes legacy, childcare and LGBT+ rights.

It is understood that Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte has already lobbied to be given a new minister of state role that would focus on supporting those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Asked about this, Mr O'Gorman told the Irish Examiner: "If that's an outcome of government talks, then we'll work with that with whoever is assigned to continue to deliver."

He said of Ms Rabbitte, who is currently Minister of State for Disabilities which comes under the Departments of Children and Health: "I have an excellent Junior Minister already in terms of Anne Rabbitte and we've worked really well in the area of disability. She has an amazing knowledge from going around meeting service providers and service users across the country and we work really well together."

Asked whether he believes his workload should be shared across other departments, Mr O'Gorman said: "All across Government we have significant workloads and indeed there are people in every aspect of life who have significant workloads, and you know, you just get on with the job."

He added: "I'm certainly not looking for any part of my department to be hived off, I think we are a really strong department now.

"We've brought together key functions, we have a good technique in terms of responding to needs of people who are vulnerable be they children, be they refugees, asylum seekers, LGBT+, Travellers, and addressing equality issues. I think we have real skills here and I think that's important. So I'm not looking for any parts of the Department to be reallocated."

Mr O'Gorman confirmed that he will be seeking 50 extra staff on top of around 50 people who have already been seconded to deal with those arriving here from Ukraine.