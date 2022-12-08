Government not contemplating ‘Covid-type’ measures for Strep A

Leo Varadkar said there are no plans to segregate children into pods or anything similar to the measures taken during the Covid pandemic
The Tánaiste advised parents: “If your child has a high temperature, sore throat, cough, keep them home, keep them under observation and contact your GP if you feel they're deteriorating.”

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 13:59
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

There are no plans to implement any Covid-style measures in schools due to fears around the Strep A infection, the Tánaiste has said.

The HSE has told parents and principals that children who are unwell should be kept out of school after the death of a four-year-old child from the infection was confirmed.

However, Leo Varadkar said that while the Government is "very concerned" about the illness, there are no plans to segregate children into pods or anything similar to the measures taken during the Covid pandemic.

“We're not at the point where we're contemplating any Covid-type measures,” Mr Varadkar said.

“This is not a virus. It's different. This is a bacterial infection. The number of cases thankfully so far is relatively low. But I do think one thing that Covid has taught all of us is a little bit more about how we manage infectious diseases.

Leo Varadkar said the Government had not been informed of any shortage of oral or IV penicillin “at this stage”
“Some of the advice that applied to Covid is valid and certainly it is that if your child is sick, has a sore throat, is coughing, has a temperature, [it's] best to keep them out of school, monitor them closely and seek medical attention if you think they’re getting worse.” 

He said the Government had not been informed of any shortage of oral or IV penicillin “at this stage”, but said they were “aware of what’s been signalled in the UK” and would be following up with health officials.

“It is a treatable illness but very important that we heed the advice of the CMO,” he said.

“If your child has a high temperature, sore throat, cough, keep them home, keep them under observation and contact your GP if you feel they're deteriorating.”

