Keep unwell children home from school HSE advises parents amid Strep A concerns

A memo due to be circulated to schools from the HSE will advise principals and parents that children who are feeling unwell should stay at home from school until certain symptoms have finished.

It comes following concern about bacterial infection, Strep A. Chief Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth has said that investigations are ongoing to determine whether Strep A was a factor in the death of a four-year-old child.

The HSE is investigating the death which occurred in the Dublin region and said that Strep A is among the diagnoses being considered.

A letter due to be issued this evening to schools from the HSE and seen by the Irish Examiner warns parents about symptoms to watch out for.

The letter reads that the most important measure is for children to stay at home from school if they are feeling unwell.

It reads that many children may have a runny nose or a slight cough in the winter season.

However, if a child is feeling unwell, they should be at home, for example if they may have; a fever, cough and sore throat.

The memo reads: “They should stay at home until those symptoms have finished.” The HSE has said there has been a large increase in general viral infections among children and young people this winter.

Rare bacterial infection

There have also been recent concerns about a rare bacterial infection, this infection is iGAS (an invasive Group A Streptococcal infection). It is also known as Group A Strep.

“We have seen a significant increase in the usual winter viral infections.

“This includes an increase in flu.

“This is because children are mixing together more. In previous years social contact was much reduced.

“This in turn reduced the rates of routine infection,” the letter reads.

The HSE in its memo say that severe infection in Group A Strep is rare and Group A Strep more commonly causes infections such as tonsillitis, scarlet fever and skin infections.

“Ireland has seen cases of more serious infections recently.

“But so far there has been no increase compared to what we saw before the Covid-19 pandemic,” the letter reads.

The letter to schools, which is to be shared with parents, also advises that children are up to date on all recommended vaccinations and said this will help children from getting an infection and — make them less likely to be unwell if they do get an infection.

There is no vaccine against many viral illnesses or Strep A.

Earlier today, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that the Government is monitoring the situation very carefully, adding that the CMO and her team are looking at the potential use of antibiotics for children in settings where outbreaks.